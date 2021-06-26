Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that time is like life and cannot be stopped, pointing to the need to organize time and release a positive feeling, and His Highness pointed out that the organizer can organize his time on everything.

This came in a video posted by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “Time for me is like life, time you cannot store, like a river you cannot step on its water twice, because it is past, life cannot store it because it passes, meaning that the organizer can organize his time on everything, but First he gets rid of the cloud on his head, and the positive feeling begins.”