Dubai (Union)

Today, millions in the UAE, the Arab world and the world await the historic moment for the entry of the Hope Probe into the capture orbit around Mars.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, sent a message to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the eve of the arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars, through his Twitter account, as follows:

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, my brothers and sisters, the children of the Emirates … and the sons of the Arab and Islamic nation …

Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you. In the coming hours, the Hope probe will reach Mars .. The biggest challenge will be entering the orbit of Mars. 50 percent of the human missions that tried before us could not enter orbit .. But I say .. even if we did not enter the orbit .. We have entered history … this is the farthest point in the universe that Arabs have reached throughout their history .. more than 5 million hours of work for more than 200 Emirati engineers .. Our goal is to give hope to all Arabs .. that we are able to compete with the rest of nations and peoples ..

We ask God for success in reaching the planet Mars .. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Earlier, His Highness wrote on his Twitter account yesterday, saying: “(Tomorrow) we celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars, God willing .. We celebrate the fruit of the work of Zayed and Rashid, may God bless them in building mankind .. (Tomorrow) we start preparing For the new fifty .. (tomorrow) we prove to the world that nothing is impossible for the Emirates and the Emiratis .. (Tomorrow) we will bring the Arabs to the farthest point in the universe # Arabs_to_ Mars. Today, there is a state of cautious anticipation around the world, awaiting the happy news that the probe has successfully entered the orbit of Mars, with the preparations of many television stations, “Internet” sites and social media platforms to transmit the event via a live broadcast, which is expected to attract record views in the history of the Arab world and the world.

The Media Office of the United Arab Emirates government will organize a major media event in the vicinity of Burj Khalifa in Dubai to follow this historical stage in the UAE’s march, and to highlight the most difficult stage of the mission, which is the entry of the probe into the orbit of Mars, in the presence of international news agencies, representatives of the media, local and regional news sites and the elite Among the officials and members of the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”.

There will also be a broadcast and a direct link with the operations room at the ground control center in Al Khawaneej at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

During this media event, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, gave a detailed explanation about the important stages of the Hope Probe from the inception of the idea until the moment the probe entered Mars orbit, while Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Exploration Project Mars «Probe of Hope», on the latest developments in the path of the Probe of Hope.

The media event will witness many paragraphs that shed light on the journey of the Probe of Hope, the journey of the UAE with the dream of space, and how to achieve it with the arms and minds of the people of the country. The event also includes multiple media meetings between members of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” and media representatives dealing with The various aspects of the project and the challenges it went through, leading to the achievement of this historic achievement.

Tower Khalifa

The media event for the arrival of the probe to Mars includes a dazzling laser show on the façade of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, executed with high-level technology, to showcase the journey of the probe of hope, the stages that the project went through, and the efforts of Emirati cadres who participated in the realization of this dream .

The public can follow the live broadcast of the decisive moments of the Probe’s entry into the capture orbit around the Red Planet via the website: www.emm.ae/ live

The Hope probe will reach the capture orbit around Mars at 7:42 pm UAE time, while the live broadcast of the entry into orbit will begin at 7 pm.

A journey of hope

Since its launch on July 20, 2020 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile, the Hope Probe, within the UAE project to explore Mars, has completed two phases of its six Mars mission, namely: the launch phase and the early operations phase, which is Now on the verge of completing the third stage, which is “navigation in space”, which took the longest period of time in the flight, during which it successfully conducted three precise maneuvers to guide the probe, so that it would be on the most accurate path to reach its destination, before the (day) ninth of February 2021 begins the fourth stage The most difficult, accurate and dangerous stage is the entry stage into the orbit of Mars, followed by two phases: the transition to the scientific orbit, and finally the scientific stage, where the probe begins its intended exploration mission of monitoring and analyzing the climate of the Red Planet.

The journey of the Hope Probe actually started an idea seven years ago, through an exceptional ministerial retreat called by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Sir Bani Yas in late 2013, where His Highness led an intellectual storm with the members of the Council in which he presented a number of ideas In preparation for the celebration of the golden jubilee of the union in 2021, the retreat at that time adopted the idea of ​​sending a mission to explore Mars, as a bold project.

Consequently, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a decree in 2014 to establish the Emirates Space Agency, to start work on a project to send the first Arab probe to Mars, called “The Hope Probe”, to take over the center Mohammed bin Rashid Space Implementation and supervision of the design and implementation phases of the probe, while the agency funds the project and supervises the necessary procedures for its implementation.

This historic announcement marked a developmental turning point in the UAE’s march, through its entry into the space technology sector and making it a major lever in its national economy, in parallel to building Emirati human capital in the field of space science, and allocating the necessary resources to invest in this field.

From the first day of the project, the leadership’s directive was clear, namely that the probe be manufactured and not purchased ready-made, and this was a new challenge, which turned into an opportunity to inspire a generation of scientists and researchers in the field of science and technology to make a quantum leap or contribute to building a knowledge-based economy and building capabilities National cadres working on the project by training and preparing Emirati scientists to contribute in the field of space exploration, in cooperation with the international scientific partners of the project, in addition to training and preparing Emirati engineers to develop space systems, in order to prepare the necessary infrastructure for a sustainable program in the UAE for the exploration of outer space. Through building partnerships with international bodies specialized in the field of space exploration, in addition to establishing, improving and developing scientific and engineering programs in the scientific and academic sector.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center worked on designing, building and developing the probe, and conducting the necessary tests for its devices and subsystems with global knowledge transfer partners, and it was already completed and prepared for the final testing phase before the launch in February 2020, coinciding with the establishment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of the installation process of the last piece of the probe, which forms the last outer part of it, and bears the names of the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, and the signatures of their Highnesses, and the signatures of His Highness the Guardians of the Covenants. In addition to the UAE flag and slogan, “Nothing is impossible.”

Mars weather

The goals of the Hope Probe, upon its successful arrival in its orbit around the Red Planet, include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in the history of Mars missions, developing a deeper understanding of climate changes on its surface, monitoring the climate conditions of the red planet throughout the day and between seasons, and observing weather phenomena. , Such as dust storms and changes in temperature, studying the effect of climate changes in the formation of the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen gases from its atmosphere, by studying the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere, in addition to discovering the causes of erosion of the surface of Mars, and searching for links between today’s weather and the ancient climate of the planet the Red. Analyzing the climate of the Red Planet will help us know whether there is a possibility of life on Mars, and explore the future of the planet, and ways to preserve life on it.

The Hope probe will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, which will be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE through several receiving earth stations spread around the world, and the scientific team of the project will index and analyze this data that will be available to mankind for the first time. After that, its participation with the scientific community interested in the sciences of Mars around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

Hope for the world

The UAE Mars Exploration Project is the first Arab project to study the Red Planet, and the Hope Probe is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 “Arab and Islamic” countries, and it is an ambitious project to record an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, and upon the successful arrival of the Hope probe to the orbit of Mars The UAE will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, as part of its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars. This Emirati presence represents the aspirations and ambitions of the UAE.

This project serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world, and the UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study science and mathematics. Engineering, technology, and specialization in it, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.