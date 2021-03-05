His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that there is no end line for the race for excellence, and that everyone risks life, but the greatest danger is that one never takes risks, stressing that he and his work team fulfill their promise When they promise something.

His Highness indicated in a video posted on Instagram under the hashtag # Leadership Flashes, that everyone has dreams, but only the leader can turn dreams into reality.

The video of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on his Instagram account, in which His Highness shares part of his life and leadership experiences.Leadership flashes pic.twitter.com/h5rN88SUaQ – Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 5, 2021





