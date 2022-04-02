Dubai (Etihad)

Yesterday, coinciding with the blessed month of Ramadan, the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, was launched to provide food support for up to one billion meals to the poor and hungry in 50 countries around the world, taking “What believes in me who is full and his neighbor is hungry” as a slogan, and in what contributes In achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, including the goal of eradicating hunger in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, said through his account on “Twitter”: “With God’s blessing, the campaign of one billion meals is launched today … the largest campaign to feed food and fight hunger in fifty years.” Countries around the world.. Ramadan is the month of fasting in which we feel the suffering of 800 million people who go to bed hungry every day.”

His Highness stressed that “there is a real humanitarian crisis due to hunger and food security… and the campaign for one billion meals is motto: “He who is full and his neighbor is hungry” does not believe in me.” We have one billion humanitarian messages from the Emirates to the world, and our goal is to be the most noble people in the world

The initiative opens channels of donation and contribution to philanthropists and benefactors from institutions, bodies, companies, businessmen and community members from inside and outside the UAE.

A sustainable choice to support those most in need

The “Billion Meals” initiative opens the door for participation to all individuals and institutions, and provides them with a sustainable option to support the neediest and those suffering from malnutrition, by providing all means of open participation and donation until achieving its final goal.

The “Billion Meals” campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, stimulates the values ​​of giving and giving, extending a helping hand and charitable and humanitarian work to individuals and institutions in the UAE and the world, by focusing on the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and elements of food security for the most needy groups, and open the door Participation for all, whether by donations or through media, logistical and field support in the areas that will be covered.

The “Billion Meals” initiative, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to support the most needy groups in the world by providing food support of all kinds to the poor and needy within the spirit of the holy month, which confirms that the best charity is feeding food.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and the bank transfer of the “One Billion Meals” initiative account to the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat network” and through the “One Billion Meals” initiative call center. » 8009999.

On March 10, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the “One Billion Meals” initiative to be an extension and development of the “100 Million Meals” and “10 Million Meals” initiatives. After their success in the past two years in contributing to providing a food safety net for the poor and hungry, as a moral responsibility and a humanitarian obligation of the UAE to the world.

Mohammed Al Gergawi

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and with the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State The Cabinet, Ruler of Dubai, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, continue to move forward in consolidating its humanitarian mission globally, based on its commitment to improving the quality of human life around the world, preserving human dignity and alleviating the burden of Suffering in the communities most in need.

His Excellency said that qualitative humanitarian initiatives such as “One Billion Meals” contribute to consolidating the position of the UAE as an effective contributor to international efforts to confront and overcome humanitarian challenges, through its constant keenness to provide full support for humanitarian issues at various levels in the region and the world, noting that the UAE Thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, it has taken a distinguished approach and a unique method in promoting aspects of charitable and humanitarian work, and it has been able to achieve a qualitative leap in improving the areas of relief aid.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi added: “Giving is an inherent Emirati culture, and generosity is a characteristic of the people of the Emirates, leadership and people, and their white hands are extended for good inside and outside the country.” and humanity.

Expand partner network

In order to achieve the goal of one billion meals, “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” has expanded its network of partners from humanitarian, charitable and relief organizations around the world, to include a number of partners and owners of white hands from local, regional and global institutions and institutions, namely: the World Food Program and the network of food banks Regional, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Emirates Food Bank, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Dubai Charitable Society, and charitable, humanitarian and social organizations in a number of countries.

It is noteworthy that the series of food-feeding initiatives organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” had started in the month of Ramadan 2020 with the “10 Million Meals” campaign, which was a direct response to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic challenge on the vulnerable and lower-income groups, At the time, it constituted a lifeline for many and a message of comprehensive societal solidarity in the UAE with individuals and families who lost their sources of income due to the conditions and circumstances imposed by the global epidemic, followed in the month of Ramadan 2021, the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which expanded on record to include many target groups in 50 countries. around the world.

These campaigns come as the challenge of hunger, malnutrition and related diseases around the world causes a child to lose his life every 10 seconds, and 25,000 people die every day, including 10,000 children, while 800 million people around the world go to bed hungry every day, and 52 million people suffer in the Middle East and North region. Africa suffers from hunger or malnutrition, mostly women and children.

Investing in the success of “100 Million Meals”

The “Billion Meals” initiative invests in the success that exceeded expectations for the “100 Million Meals” campaign that took place last Ramadan, and was able to exceed its goals and collect donations to provide 220 million meals that were completely distributed in a number of countries around the world, and through the “Billion Meals” initiative. Work will be done to complete the total number of meals to one billion meals to contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition in a number of needy areas around the world, especially among vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises. That is, under the umbrella of the “Billion Meals” initiative, donations and contributions will be collected. To provide and distribute an additional 780 million meals in 50 countries around the world.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative is the latest within the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the global humanitarian organization, which currently includes dozens of initiatives and institutions that implement charitable and humanitarian work programs around the world within five main axes: aid, humanitarian and relief, health care and disease control, The dissemination of education and knowledge, innovation of the future and leadership, and empowerment of societies, in a way that supports institutional humanitarian work, achieves its sustainability and expands its positive impact, establishes a culture of hope in the region and the world and contributes to achieving the desired development for a better future.