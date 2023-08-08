His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed in a tweet he posted on the “X” platform under the hashtag “You taught me life”, that “there are no failed peoples, but there are failed states.”

His Highness said: “Life has taught me.. there are no failed peoples.. but there are failed states. Humans have a natural and innate drive to succeed, and it is the countries that create the environment that destroys this drive or allows it to work miracles.