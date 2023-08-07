His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed in a tweet he posted on the “X” platform within the hashtag Life taught me that there are no failed peoples, but there are failed states.

His Highness said: “Life has taught me.. There are no failed peoples.. But there are failed states.. Humans have a natural and innate drive to succeed.. And states are the ones that create the environment that destroys this drive or allows it to work miracles.”