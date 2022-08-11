His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter” on the occasion of International Youth Day, in which he said: “UAE youth is the fuel of our renaissance.. UAE youth is the guarantee of our future.. Youth The Emirates are the protectors of our home.. Whoever bets on others is a loser.. Whoever adheres to them is the winner.”

