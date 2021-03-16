His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, the year of the fiftieth … a year of celebration of fifty years that witnessed the fastest building march in the history of countries … and the best development process. The region has witnessed and the noblest journey to build the human being .. It is also a year of preparation for the next fifty .. fifty full of good .. deep in influence .. exemplary in building hope for the region and the world.

The head of state declares 2021 “the year of fifty”

Mohammed bin Zayed: On the occasion of the year of fiftieth, we are completing a phase full of exceptional achievements





