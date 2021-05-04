Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, yesterday welcomed delegations of countries and international organizations in their final meeting, in preparation for the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, to be the last gathering of countries, organizations, academic institutions and companies before the event. The huge world in Dubai next October. His Highness said: “Dubai today welcomed the delegations of 173 countries and 24 international organizations in their final meeting, in preparation for the launch of Expo 2020 in Dubai next October… Dubai is ready… and 190 countries are ready… and the world is preparing to recover through the largest cultural event in the world.” More than 370 delegates from different countries of the world attended the meeting of international participants, which was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, who represented 173 countries out of more than 190 countries participating in the Expo, as well as 24 participating organizations.

Delegations and organizations participating in the meeting (WAM)

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee, said: “Today, the world comes to Expo 2020 Dubai, and from around the world, they are happy to be with us. And we look forward with them to receive the largest global event in 2021 ».

His Highness added: “Thanks to the vision of its leadership, and the precautionary measures it has taken, the UAE has managed to be one of the best countries to recover from the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic, and today, thanks to this vision and the confidence of all countries and organizations participating in (Expo 2020), we are completing preparations to welcome the world. in Dubai”.

His Highness also said: “We thank all the support and commitment of the more than 200 participants who have been by our side throughout the course of the Expo 2020, to always and forever affirm our message … that we are ready to welcome the world.”

During the meeting, which will be held on May 4 and 5, the participants will be informed of the latest developments regarding a number of topics related to “Expo 2020”, which will be held over a period of six months, and represents one of the first mega events that take place in the world since the start of the pandemic. The list of topics includes Under discussion: Operations, security, city readiness, marketing and communications, and programs, in addition to the precautionary measures taken, in line with the efforts made by the UAE to ensure the health and safety of Expo workers, participants and visitors.

His Excellency Dimitri Kirkensz, Secretary-General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, said: “The World Expo provides us with a global platform for action and cooperation, as it brings together countries, international organizations, companies and NGOs, so that everyone can play a pivotal role in finding solutions and overcoming challenges.”

He continued: “Expo 2020 Dubai will be for everyone .. here in the United Arab Emirates, the region, and around the world an opportunity to meet and debate about the most important emerging issues in the world, and to develop innovative solutions to our global problems .. in Dubai, and through the communication of minds, we will create a future. Best”.

The first International Expo will be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates, and invites visitors from all over the world to participate in shaping the features of a new world, and by exploring innovations New ones contribute to charting a better future for the world.