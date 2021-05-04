His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he said, “Dubai today welcomed the delegations of 173 countries and 24 international organizations in their final meeting in preparation for the launch of Expo 2020 in Dubai next October. ».

His Highness added, “Dubai is ready … and 190 countries are ready … and the world is preparing to recover through the largest cultural event in the world.”





