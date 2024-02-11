His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, as part of the activities of the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2024.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council. And Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, Omar bin Sultan Al-Ulama.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the global economic situation, relations between the United Arab Emirates and the International Monetary Fund, and the role of the diversified and growing UAE economy in supporting the international business environment, based on it being a unique model of development and sustainability.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the World Government Summit will continue its important role in anticipating the governments of the future and supporting the building of a sustainable global economy, through the participation of many senior officials, experts, future forecasters, decision makers, thought leaders and international organizations in its work. His Highness pointed out that the summit sessions and its outcomes contribute effectively to consolidating joint cooperation relations between countries of the world, and enhancing joint investment opportunities in a way that contributes to achieving prosperity and well-being for countries of the world.

For her part, Kristalina Georgieva praised the UAE’s efforts in supporting the business environment and the global economy, praising the performance of the UAE economy and its continued development.

She appreciated the great efforts made by the UAE through the World Government Summit platform, which brings together decision-makers, international experts and specialists in various fields, providing them with a stimulating environment for meaningful and constructive dialogue and the exchange of visions, ideas and inspiring experiences, in order to come up with innovative solutions to global challenges whose results benefit all of humanity. .

She stressed the International Monetary Fund's aspiration to continue the distinguished cooperation relations with the UAE, which provides an inspiring economic model to be emulated.

• Kristalina Georgieva praises the UAE’s efforts in supporting the business environment and the global economy, and praises the performance and continued development of the UAE economy.

• The meeting discussed relations between the UAE and the International Monetary Fund.