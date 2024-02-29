His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that global appreciation for the UAE is strengthening every day… and the UAE has reached the rank It is ranked tenth in the world in the global soft power index, which includes 193 countries and through a poll of 170,000 specialists, confirms this estimate.

His Highness added, “The country is also first regionally in the global soft power index, first regionally in international appreciation of leaders, and eighth globally in influence in international diplomatic circles, according to the report. Third globally in generosity and giving, and third globally in its future growth opportunities.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Thousands of work teams in all fields continue day and night to achieve all of this… Our appreciation is for everyone… and the world, God willing, will continue its appreciation for the UAE and its exceptional journey.”