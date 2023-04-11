His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired today the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, today I chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation … The Foundation’s work in 2022 reached more than 100 countries, with a total expenditure of 1.4 billion dirhams.. 102 million people have benefited from its initiatives.. All thanks to the work team.. And thanks go out to more than 150,000 volunteers who work with us.. Our goal is to build the best sustainable model for humanitarian work.. and to establish the UAE as a capital for good and giving.. and God is the conciliator first and foremost..