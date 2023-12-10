His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Cabinet meeting held in Expo City Dubai coinciding with the COP28 conference.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: At the beginning of the “Cabinet Meeting”, we reviewed the outcome of the state’s national efforts in the environmental field, which included more than 120 decisions in sustainability, climate change, and the development of our natural resources issued by the Council during the past five years… and in the year 2023 alone. We launched more than 60 new decisions that formed an integrated system of policies, legislation, strategies and initiatives to enhance the country’s efforts and its file in participating with the world in addressing the effects of climate change.

His Highness added: The national strategies and policies in the field of environment and climate change have borne fruit, as the country ranked second in the world in energy transformation, within the Global Green Future Index 2023 “GFI”, and sixth in the world in the rate of solar energy consumption per capita, and it invested more than 50 billion dollars. In clean energy projects in 70 countries, it pledged to invest another $50 billion in the sector over the next decade.

His Highness continued: The UAE continues to work seriously and actively in the field of sustainability and climate change, and our efforts in this sector are parallel to the efforts of economic development, and it is an essential and constant component of our comprehensive and continuous development process, God willing.