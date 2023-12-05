His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that the ambitious project adopted by the UAE in the field of space supports the comprehensive development trends in the country and aims to contribute to building a sustainable and secure future for humanity, in parallel with The UAE works to stimulate innovation and enhance international cooperation to find effective solutions to common environmental challenges, especially in terms of increasing reliance on clean energy sources and monitoring developments in climate change in a way that accelerates the necessary measures and procedures to overcome its repercussions and limit its effects on the future of development in the region and the world. This came during a meeting with His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, with a number of leaders and senior officials of international space agencies and parties concerned with the fields of climate policies and space exploration participating in the “Space Leaders Summit for Climate.” Organized by the Emirates Space Agency, with the participation of more than 20 space agencies from around the world, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the United Arab Emirates is hosting in Expo City Dubai until December 12.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the important role played by international space agencies and the contributions they make that support the progress of humanity through their research efforts aimed at ensuring a better future for humans, especially at the level of monitoring environmental and climate variables, and combating… Pollution and the protection of ecosystems, which contributes to preserving the health of the planet and serves to find consensuses and mechanisms of action that will advance sustainability efforts.

The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, touched on the results of the “Space Leaders Climate Summit” that concluded its work in Dubai, and the pledges made by the participating space agencies to work to accelerate work. climate change by financing climate programmes, promoting research related to it, and other necessary measures to fulfill the commitments approved in the Paris Agreement in 2015, in a way that supports making a collective commitment to support the efforts made to combat climate change, as well as what the international space agencies pledged during the summit. , from working to enhance the exchange of scientific data and climate research, promoting sustainable space activities, and financing climate space programs.

The leaders of the international space agencies attending confirmed their appreciation for the great achievements made by the UAE in the field of space within a short period, as well as the important step it adopted through the UAE Space Agency by calling for the holding of the first summit of its kind aimed at engaging the space sector in a dialogue aimed at increasing the positive impact of the sector. Space in addressing the consequences of climate change, which reflects the ambitious vision of the state and its keenness to have an influential presence in the fields of space and sustainability, and its endeavor to inspire new generations and motivate young people to enter the fields related to the industry of the future. They also expressed their admiration for the pioneering development model followed by the UAE and its It has yielded important achievements that have established its position as a leading global center for the economy and industry of the future.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and His Excellency Salem Butti. Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, His Excellency Ibrahim Hamza Al Qassim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and the two astronauts. Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri, Mohsen Al Awadhi, Director of the Space Missions Department, UAE Space Agency, and Omar Al Shehhi, Head of the Space Quality Standards Department.

The “Space Climate Leaders Summit” witnessed the participation of an elite group of senior officials and decision-makers in the field of space. The summit touched on the importance of strengthening cooperation between developed and emerging countries in this field, while emphasizing the need to support countries most vulnerable to the negative consequences of climate change through participation. Data and knowledge to achieve tangible progress in the field of climate, in addition to working to expand the scope of climate research by allocating resources and funding to relevant research initiatives, establishing new programs for climate monitoring, in addition to promoting sustainable space operations to reduce the environmental impact of climate change.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Space Agency is leading the organization of the first participation of the Space Pavilion in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), under the slogan “Space for Sustainability”, based on its pioneering role as an enabler of the space sector. The Space Pavilion at COP28 hosts more than 60 dialogue sessions and a series of presentations, focusing on the use of satellite data and space technology for sustainability, mitigation and adaptation to climate change, discussing the latest sustainable technologies and initiatives in the space sector, and financing climate programs in the field of climate change. Space, in addition to discussing ways to address the effects of methane emissions and greenhouse gases on the climate.