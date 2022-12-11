The UAE, “Explorer Rashid”, launched its latest new space mission as part of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which represents a pioneering national project in the space sector and a historic station that represents the first Emirati and Arab mission to land on the moon, if successful.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE’s ambitions in the field of space continue to achieve and achieve its goals by reaching high levels of achievement, empowering its cadres to develop the best national space sector, and consolidating the country’s advanced position on The level of the space sector and its industry globally.

His Highness said, via a tweet on “Twitter” yesterday: “The UAE today launched the explorer Rashid with the aim of landing on the surface of the moon … to be the fourth in the world and the first in the Arab world to land on the surface of the moon, in the event that the mission is crowned with success, God willing and grant him success.”

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “A new station for our country … a new station for our cadres and youth … a new station in the human journey to explore the moon.” His Highness also said: “Explorer Rashid is part of an ambitious space program for the UAE, which began with Mars, passing through the moon, and reaching Venus. Our goal is to transfer knowledge, develop our capabilities, and add a scientific footprint in human history.”

His Highness added, “Reaching the moon is reaching a station in the ambitious development march of a country and people who do not set a ceiling for them, and do not know the impossible in front of them, and the next is higher and greater, God willing.”

This came during His Highness’ follow-up from the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, the launch process of the explorer Rashid, which represents the first Arab project for the moon, the duration of his journey reaches approximately 140 days in an orbital journey for the vehicle to reach the moon during April 2023.

Along with His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center Talal Humaid Belhoul, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via a tweet on “Twitter”: “Our next goal … is about 384,000 km away. Today, we are looking forward to an Arab footprint bearing the name Rashid on the surface of the moon .. Thanks to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team for all their efforts, and I wish them success in raising the name of the Emirates in the spaces of the impossible.

While His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via a tweet on “Twitter”: “We congratulate their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates and its people, on the launch of the explorer Rashid to the moon. We congratulate the Arabs for starting the first Arab mission to explore the surface of the moon, and we wish it success. The UAE is crossing a new historical station in its space achievements, with the help of its scientists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and proves that it is the homeland of the impossible.

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is a national project that falls under the new strategy (2021-2031) launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, the builder of the modern renaissance of Dubai.

The Rashid explorer, which is among the most advanced vehicles, was designed and developed by Emirati engineers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center team. Which will contribute to paving the way for humanity to achieve more qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies, and robotics.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center identified a set of scientific goals for the explorer Rashid, which lead to the achievement of the mission’s goals in developing basic sciences, including geology. Photoelectricity, charges on the surface, and transmission of dust particles.

The project also supports a number of scientific goals in engineering sciences and technological hardware materials, including testing materials on site in preparation for future missions, as well as supporting the scientific aspects of lunar navigation, mission operations and planning.

The explorer Rashid was carried aboard the Hakuto-R lander, developed by the Japanese company “iSpace”, which was launched from Florida yesterday, and it is expected to reach the surface of the moon within approximately 140 days, while the mission will pass through seven basic stages, including one Launch and Low Orbit, Navigation Phase, Explorer Arrival Phase, Explorer Landing Phase, Operation, Lunar Navigation, Surface Initiation Phase, Hibernation Phase, and Finally Operation Cessation Phase.

The explorer Rashid is expected to land on the near side of the moon at a site known as the Atlas crater in Mare Frigoris, where the world will be watching this moment when the UAE is trying to carry out another daring space mission after the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “As the UAE enters its 51st year, the launch of the explorer Rashid has been crowned with success. This process, which introduced the UAE into history in the field of space missions to the moon, and started a new era in the UAE space sector, as the Emirates Moon Exploration Project embodies the spirit of innovation and scientific progress of our country, according to the vision of the leadership that supports ambition and scientific achievement.

Commenting on the launch, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The scene of launching the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon is a dream that has come true. It’s today, so I congratulate all the mission crew members. We are now looking forward to landing on the moon and completing the objectives of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which will contribute to the achievement of future explorations and many more.”

Vice President of the State:

“A new station for our country… a new station for our cadres and youth… a new station in the human journey to explore the moon.”

“Explorer Rashid is part of the state’s ambitious space program… that started with Mars, passing through the moon, and ending with Venus. Our goal is to transfer knowledge.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

“Our next goal is about 384,000 km away…and we look forward to an Arab footprint bearing the name Rashid on the surface of the moon.”

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

“The UAE crosses a new historical station in its space achievements with the help of its scientists and proves that it is the homeland of the impossible.”

Emirates project to explore the moon

■ The first Emirati and Arab mission to land on the moon, if successful.

■ 100% percentage of Emirati experts and engineers working on

Project development.

■ The mission of the explorer is to conduct many scientific tests on the moon’s surface, such as the thermal properties of the moon’s surface, the composition of the lunar surface soil, and others.

■ “Explorer Rashid” will take high-resolution images and collect data and information from the “Atlas Crater” on the moon, which is being explored for the first time.

■ The explorer will test technical devices and equipment that are being tested for the first time, to determine how efficiently they work in the harsh lunar environment.

■ 7 main stages that the mission will go through, and it is expected to reach the surface of the moon within 140 days.

Design and features of the explorer

The explorer Rashid is one of the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles that reach the surface of the moon, as it relies on solar panels, and carries four cameras, including two primary cameras, a microscopic camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the surface. The surface of the moon, as explorer Rashid reckons, is actually two years ahead of its original launch schedule.

The explorer will test technical devices and equipment that are being tested for the first time, in order to determine the efficiency of their work in the harsh lunar environment, and to test the capabilities of the Emirates before launching on manned exploratory missions to Mars. During the trial period, the explorer will collect data related to scientific issues such as the origin of the solar system, our planet, and life.

140

One day, the duration of the orbital flight of the vehicle carrying the explorer Rashid, to the moon during April 2023.