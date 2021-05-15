His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, confirmed today, Saturday, that the UAE has achieved 44% growth in foreign investments received in 2020.

His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “Despite the United Nations’ estimates of a decrease in foreign investment flows worldwide by 42% in 2020 due to the pandemic, the UAE is achieving a 44% growth in foreign investment coming into our country in 2020 compared to 2019 to reach 73. One billion dirhams .. Crisis management creates revenue .. Management crises destroy gains.