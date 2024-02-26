His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” welcomed the country’s guests participating in the World Trade Organization meetings held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: The capital, Abu Dhabi, hosts more than 6,000 participants among 180 delegations from various countries of the world to participate in the meetings of the World Trade Organization.

His Highness added: We welcome all participants and affirm that the UAE supports all efforts to facilitate the movement of global trade, strengthen economic globalization, and create new global development corridors linking countries and regions to achieve greater prosperity for peoples.