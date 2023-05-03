His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the displaced Sudanese, who were forced by the recent circumstances in the brotherly country to leave their homes.

The most affected groups of displaced Sudanese will benefit from the support, which will be provided in the form of food, medical supplies and tents, through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation.

His Highness stressed the depth of the bilateral relations between the peoples of the UAE and Sudan, and the cultural and civilizational ties that bind them.

He added, “The UAE stands by all Arab brothers, and always extends a helping hand to them in times of distress, as an expression of its noble human values.”

Since its inception, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development support an essential part of its foreign relations, and the UAE has for years topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of development aid in relation to its national income. », which confirmed the ethical constants in the humanitarian work of the state.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” seeks to achieve humanitarian goals and objectives, without any discrimination on the basis of gender, race or religion, and focuses on the less fortunate groups of individuals and families, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by crises.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which was established in 2015, represents a supportive umbrella for a group of initiatives and institutions launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Today, it includes dozens of initiatives and institutions that Charitable and humanitarian work programs are implemented within five main axes: humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, creating the future and leadership, and empowering societies. In a way that supports institutional humanitarian work, achieves its sustainability and expands its positive impact, perpetuates a culture of hope in the region and the world, and contributes to achieving the desired development for a better future.

