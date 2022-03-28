Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the World Government Summit constitutes a bridge to understanding the future and a global platform to enhance preparedness and readiness that enables dealing with current and future changes in a manner that ensures the good of humanity.

This came on the occasion of the launch of the World Government Summit for the year 2022, with the participation of a group of thought leaders, government officials and owners of innovative ideas around the world, where His Highness said: “The World Government Summit is a bridge to the future…and our understanding of it requires greater preparation and readiness for the good of humanity.”

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to share its development experience in all its details with friendly countries, based on its continuous endeavor to support all initiatives aimed at achieving good and prosperity for all. .

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, explained that the summit constitutes an annual platform to enhance constructive cooperation between world governments by sharing the best expertise and experiences aimed at developing government work in its various tracks. His Highness said, “Through the summit, we aim to provide an annual platform to enhance constructive cooperation between governments.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out that foreseeing the future enhances the ability of governments to develop effective development strategies and policies that contribute to the welfare and well-being of peoples. His Highness said: “The more we know what awaits us in the future, the more advanced and prepared development systems we will succeed… And when governments succeed in their work, we will see more advanced, prosperous and successful societies.”

His Highness added that the current circumstances and the fast-paced changes that they carry require the development of new ideas capable of dealing with reality and meeting the current and future needs of countries and peoples. He added: “The current circumstances require new ideas that enhance the work of governments to be more flexible and interconnected in a way that meets global changes.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the effectiveness of government initiatives and strategies and their ability to meet reality greatly contribute to supporting peoples and helping them to safely cross into the future within a developed and innovative work system. His Highness said: “The hopes of billions of people depend on the strategies, initiatives and proactive solutions offered by governments that take into account their reality and provide solutions to current and future challenges.”

The World Government Summit is a realistic embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to develop a global platform for the future industry, and to provide an incubator to support future models of government work based on innovation, understanding reality and meeting its requirements, in a manner that takes into account the interests of countries and peoples, and enhances the way they deal with challenges. current and future.

Since its inception, the summit has carried the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments.” Over the past decade, its activities have witnessed a wide range of inspiring ideas, initiatives and experiences that have contributed to a deeper understanding of the future, thus enhancing the readiness of countries by focusing on harnessing technology to overcome the challenges facing humanity. now and in the future.

Since its inception, the summit witnessed the participation of a group of world leaders, experts and specialists in all areas of government work, and set in mind a basic goal centered on the human being as the basis from which all development paths are based. The summit adopted a set of pivotal future directions that included the future of individuals, societies, policies, technology and its impact On future governments, health and quality of life, environment and climate change, trade and international cooperation, education and its relationship to the labor market and future skills, media and communication between governments and peoples.