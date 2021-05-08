His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE sent 216 million messages of goodness, love, peace and solidarity to people in 30 countries, within four continents around the world, through the “100 Million Meals” campaign.

He announced in a tweet on “Twitter” the conclusion of the Emirati Ramadan campaign of goodness, noting the results it had achieved. He also expressed his pride in the people of the Emirates, and the distinctive spirit of Ramadan in our country.

In his tweet, His Highness said: “Brothers and sisters, with the end of the holy month, we conclude the (100 million meals) campaign, which we launched at the beginning of the month. 385,000 people participated with us in the campaign. We doubled the target and reached 216 million meals … that will be distributed in 30 countries. “This is the UAE, this is its people, and this is the spirit of Ramadan in my beautiful country.”

This came after the largest campaign in the region to feed food concluded its activities with unprecedented success, to exceed its targets.

The campaign, which was launched two days before the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, and concluded its activities yesterday (26 of Ramadan), that is, 28 days after its launch, managed to collect a total of 216 million meals, through channels receiving official donations, in which 385 thousand donors and many Of government and private institutions and businessmen, in addition to auctions, bearing in mind that one dirham guarantees the provision of a complete meal in the lower-income communities, with a low cost of living, in the countries covered by the campaign.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that societal interaction and the record turnout of philanthropists, individuals and institutions, to contribute to this campaign with noble relief and humanitarian purposes, confirms that the UAE was, is and will remain a global capital for good and benevolence.

He added that the records achieved by the campaign, thanks to the solidarity of the UAE community; With its citizens and residents, it affirms that organized, systematic and sustainable charitable work has become an established community culture in the country.

His Highness added that the goals of the “100 Million Meals” campaign were very ambitious, to match the size of the difficult living challenges that our brothers in humanity face in many countries of the world … during the Corona pandemic, stressing that “the most prominent success of the campaign is that it has proven that the ceiling of work. Charitable, humanitarian and relief in the society of the United Arab Emirates has no limits.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, two days before the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, announced the launch of the campaign, stressing that feeding food during the month of fasting is one of the best that the honorable people of the Emirates can offer to their brothers in humanity, especially after the pandemic prompted “Covid-19” Many peoples face difficult living challenges, and it also pushed us to be one of the most generous, compassionate and sympathetic people to the suffering of others.

Upon launching the campaign, His Highness called on all those who are keen on charitable and humanitarian work from philanthropists, humanitarian societies, companies, institutions and philanthropists to join the campaign and contribute to sending “100 million humanitarian messages” in the month of goodness, in the name of the UAE, because it was, is and will remain a pioneer in doing good. .

The campaign falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and aims to enable philanthropists and philanthropists from individuals, institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE to donate to provide food support to the needy and lower-income groups in 30 countries, in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program and the network. Regional food banks and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in addition to a number of charitable and relief organizations and societies in the countries covered by the campaign in the four continents, so that food parcels that can be stored for the beneficiaries of individuals and families arrive at their places of residence. Or their sites directly.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the records achieved by the “100 Million Meals” campaign reveal the volume of societal and institutional interaction with the humanitarian and relief initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In implementation of His Highness’s forward-looking vision to institutionalize charitable and humanitarian work.

Al-Gergawi praised the concerted efforts of charitable and humanitarian institutions from the partners in the campaign, with the participation of companies, business sectors and individuals, indicating that the harmony between the campaign partners and working in a team spirit was behind this record success of the campaign in achieving and exceeding its goals, after all the participants in the campaign, whether from Organizers, donors or those involved in distributing food parcels are a safety umbrella to provide food support to those in need on four continents around the world.

He valued the willingness of donors, individuals and institutions, to participate in the campaign, and the participants in the campaign activities from the charity auctions who raced to offer a hand of aid and charity to the needy, stressing that “this community interaction translates in words and actions the Emirati spirit of brotherhood and solidarity in supporting the peoples of the world, in the face of one of the most prominent humanitarian challenges , Represented in malnutrition, which establishes the status of charitable work in the UAE as a culture of a people who practices it in their daily lives. ”

The campaign cooperates with 12 food banks and nine charitable and humanitarian institutions in distributing food support to those in need during the next three months in the lowest-income and most needy communities in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.

The campaign has benefited from the “Community with Us” initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to motivate companies and institutions, individuals, sports, artistic and cultural groups, communities, stars and artists to actively participate in supporting the campaign.

The “Community with Us” initiative, which is supervised by graduates of the “Preparing Hope Makers” program as volunteers, provided an open digital platform for individuals, institutions and artists who support charitable work to make donations and encourage their peers, colleagues and those around them to actively participate in the 100 million meals campaign.

Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, director of the Ifta Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, issued a fatwa permitting the payment of zakat in cash to purchase food parcels and allocate them to needy individuals and needy families as part of the “100 million meals campaign”, a community movement in support of the campaign.

The call of the President of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, the scholar Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, philanthropists and philanthropists among individuals and institutions to contribute to the campaign, had a positive supportive effect for the campaign, as his eminence affirmed that one of the best alms is to feed the hungry, console the needy and extend a helping hand to the poor.

216 million meals

Digital channels (the campaign’s website, the “Dubai Pay” portal and text messages) contribute 20 million meals.

■ The participation of private sector companies recorded 70 million meals.

■ 385 thousand donors from businessmen, companies, institutions and individuals from 51 countries around the world.

■ “Noblest Number” auction witnesses the registration of the second most expensive number in the world sold at a charity auction and provides 38 million meals for the campaign.

■ 12 food banks and 9 charitable institutions and societies contributed to the distribution of food parcels and purchase vouchers in the 30 countries.

■ A partnership between the campaign and the “World Food Program” to distribute 20% of food parcels in Palestine and refugee and displacement camps in Jordan and Bangladesh.

The campaign, the largest of its kind, includes 30 countries on 4 continents, including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.

■ Continued distributions of food parcels and vouchers to target groups during the next three months.

Media coverage of the campaign reached more than 136 million views.

■ The number of views on the campaign’s videos reached 350 million views.

■ 4000 press items covering daily developments and highlighting the campaign’s humanitarian goals.

Mandela, Picasso and Daly at “Good Auctions”

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with “Mobi International”, organized a charity art auction on April 24th.

The people of philanthropy and philanthropy competed in bidding to acquire rare artworks by famous artists, celebrities and sports stars, and personal collections by world leaders that included drawings by the late African leader Nelson Mandela, artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, and Juan Miro.

The auction witnessed the participation of international stars and artists, including Sasha Jefri, the owner of the largest canvas art in the world.

As for the charitable special numbers auction “Noble Number” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with “Emirates Auctions” with the support of the “Dubai Roads and Transport Authority” and “Etisalat” on the first of May, it recorded the sale of the second most expensive number in the world. It is being auctioned for a total value of 38 million meals.

The charity auction presented a group of distinctive vehicle license plate numbers in Dubai, the most prominent of which was the unique single plate number AA9 in addition to three distinct binary numbers U31, T38 and E51. The auction also saw the sale of five distinct mobile numbers from the Etisalat network, all of which contributed to providing more than 50 million meals for the campaign.

Media coverage

Media coverage of the “100 Million Meals” campaign reached 136.1 million views, and the number of views on the campaign’s videos reached 350 million views. Local, regional and international media followed up with more than 4,000 press articles covering the campaign’s developments and highlighting its humanitarian goals and the participation of individuals and institutions and various Community groups and their business sectors, and the distribution of food parcels in the beneficiary communities in 30 countries.





