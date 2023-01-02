His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, begins the new year with boundless ambition to achieve more Achievements aimed at the interest of the country and the citizen, as a continuation of the development process witnessed by the UAE in all sectors and fields.
This came during His Highness presiding over the first Cabinet meetings during the new Gregorian year 2023, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: Today I presided over the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year… during which we reviewed the outcome of 2022… more than 900 decisions issued by the Council of Ministers during the year… 22 government policies were developed and approved… 68 federal laws have been updated and issued… and 113 national regulations have been drafted, approved and implemented. During 2022, 71 international agreements were signed and approved… Today, we start a new year with which our economic, social, infrastructure and digital sectors became more prepared for the next stage. His Highness said: In 2022, the government formed more than 120 teams from 110 federal and local authorities and 50 private sector agencies to work To update more than 100 social, economic, educational and regulatory federal laws to keep pace with the many changes that have passed us and the world… Today we are the most adaptable government in the world thanks to the efforts of our work teams.
His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: Our country in 2022 was among the top five countries in the world in 339 development, economic and social indicators, thanks to the efforts of an integrated government system, coordinated efforts and young energies that continued day and night. Today, we start a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, so that our country will be the first and the best, God willing. His Highness added: We have 5 government priorities during 2023 that we adopted today in the Council of Ministers, the first: national identity and its consolidation, the second: the environment and enhancing its sustainability, and the third: the educational system and developing its vision, indicators and outputs, and the fourth: the settlement process and its acceleration, and the fifth: our international economic partnerships and their expansion. In building the best economic, social and development environment… We are optimistic about the new year, we are optimistic about our work teams, and we are optimistic about a better future for our country, God willing.
After reviewing the most important achievements of the past year and the most prominent government action stations, the Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, proceeded with the agenda of the first meeting during the year 2023, during which the state aspires to continue the growth process and support it in a way that guarantees its sustainability and its ability to deal with developments and changes.
The National Strategy to Combat Desertification… Promising Targets. In detail, the Cabinet approved the National Strategy for Desertification, which includes (33) major short and long-term initiatives, and a national action agenda until the year 2030, through five axes with the aim of preserving ecosystems, improving the condition of arid and dry lands, and mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on affected ecosystems. by desertification.
– Mechanisms to protect and support the national product. The Council of Ministers has adopted a set of mechanisms to protect and support the national product and support Emirati investments, by forming a specialized team and committees from the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures and solutions to enhance the presence of the national product at the international level.
– An integrated package to support the space sector. In the space sector, the Council approved the issuance of a cabinet decision regarding the regulation regulating permits for space activities and space-related activities, in the framework of strengthening the environment supportive of the space sector in the country, stimulating investment in it and attracting investors from all over the world. In the same context, the Council approved the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the regulation to ensure compensation for damage caused to others during the exercise of space activities, which comes within the framework of the state’s ratification of the Outer Space Treaty (1967) and the Liability Convention (1972). The Council also approved the issuance of a Council decision Ministers to regulate space resource activities in line with the objectives of the national space policy, and the importance of the decision comes in light of the global growth of the sector at a rate of (8%) annually, and thus the increase in the number of space activities that in turn require follow-up and regulation by the authorities concerned with regulating the space sector in the country, and providing guarantees Legal necessary to protect the rights and obligations of the participating parties.
An integrated system for financing federal higher education institutions. The Council of Ministers approved the system for financing the current federal education institutions as a basic reference for financing these institutions, assigning the Ministry of Education to take the necessary measures and issue guidelines for implementing the system, in coordination with all concerned authorities.
-Monitoring and measuring customer satisfaction and the effectiveness of government services. The Cabinet approved the Government Services Observatory, which constitutes an interactive digital platform that displays customer satisfaction in real time with government services and their impressions in a transparent manner on the various available channels such as websites, smart applications and service delivery centers. The platform also provides a mechanism for displaying the classification of agencies Channels and services according to the best and worst from the customer’s point of view. In addition, the platform allows reviewing the customer’s impressions of his journey in applying for the service in terms of the availability of information at the entity, ease of access to services, and the extent of the entity’s interaction with the customer. The platform includes many characteristics and features that include measuring the results of the impact of More than (1330) government services, (53) websites and smart applications, and a group of service centers, where you can monitor the level of customer satisfaction with services and channels, and follow up the digital demand for government services, in addition to following up the status of services on a daily basis and immediate response to feedback and impressions Clients.
– Governmental and regulatory affairs. In government and regulatory affairs, the Council of Ministers approved, in its meeting, the re-formation of the Emirates Council for Food Security, headed by Her Excellency the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, with the membership of a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Industry. and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the National Authority for Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management, and the Emirates Foundation for Institutional Education, in addition to a representative of the youth category and a representative of each emirate of the country.
The Council also approved the unified financial procedures guide for donations and financial transfers outside the country, which aims to coordinate the process of financial transfers to donors and Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions in the beneficiary countries, and to prevent any cases that conflict with the goals and efforts of the country and its humanitarian and charitable institutions in this field, and work to raise the efficiency of operation, And ensuring the delivery of this aid to those who deserve it, in coordination with the concerned local and international agencies. The guide contains general controls for the financial management of coordinating offices, general controls for financial procedures, procedural steps for the mechanism for dealing with financial transfers for foreign aid, the mechanism for implementing financial transfers for foreign aid, money transfer procedures, and financial and accounting auditing.
The Council approved the issuance of a decision regarding the establishment and organization of the financial claims system at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. The financial claims system is an electronic mechanism for implementing procedures related to financial claims for health services provided by health facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and encouraging fair and effective competition in the health insurance system. And provide the best insurance services in terms of saving time and effort and speeding up the procedures for obtaining them at appropriate prices and coverages, in addition to protecting the rights of beneficiaries from the services of health insurance providers, and monitoring the efficiency of health care service providers.
In the same context, the Cabinet approved the approval of subscription to the amount of the third general increase of the capital of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, and the approval of the final account of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2021, and the Council also approved the issuance of a federal decree appointing Two judges in the federal courts and a public defender in the Federal Public Prosecution.
The Global Forum “Women, Peace and Security”. The Cabinet reviewed the results of participation in the Global Forum “Women, Peace and Security”, where the efforts of the UAE in general were reviewed, and the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union – President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President To the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates) in the field of empowering women.
– International agreements. In international relations and the promotion of international cooperation and coordination, the Council of Ministers approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the air transport agreement signed between the government of the State and the government of Independent Samoa regarding air services between and beyond their territories, as well as issuing a federal decree ratifying the signed air transport agreement between the Government of the State and the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire regarding air services between and beyond their territories, and the ratification of the agreements would strengthen the air transport rights granted to our national carriers.
The Council approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the State and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, and the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the State and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, and the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Convention. Legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters between the state and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, in addition to issuing a federal decree ratifying the extradition agreement between the state and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022.
The Council of Ministers also approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the government of the state and the government of the Italian Republic, signed on March 8, 2022.
