His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, begins the new year with boundless ambition, to achieve more achievements aimed at the interest of the nation. And the citizen, as a continuation of the development process that the UAE is witnessing in all sectors and fields.

This came during His Highness presiding over the first Cabinet meeting during the new Gregorian year, at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I presided over the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year. During it, we reviewed the outcome of 2022. More than 900 decisions issued by the Council of Ministers during the year.. 22 government policies that were developed and approved.. 68 federal laws that were updated and issued.. and 113 national regulatory regulations that were formulated, approved and implemented. During 2022, 71 international agreements were signed and adopted. And we start a new year with which our economic, social, infrastructure and digital sectors have become more prepared for the next stage.

His Highness added: “In 2022, the government formed more than 120 teams, from 110 federal and local authorities, and 50 private sector agencies, to work on updating more than 100 social, economic, educational and regulatory federal laws, to keep pace with the many changes that passed through us and the world. Today, we are the most adaptive government in the world, thanks to the efforts of our teams.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed, “Our country in 2022 was among the top five countries in the world in 339 development, economic and social indicators, thanks to the efforts of an integrated government system, coordinated efforts and young energies that continued day and night. Today, we begin a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, to be our first and best country, God willing.

His Highness added: “We have five government priorities during 2023, which we approved in the Council of Ministers. The first: the national identity and its consolidation. The second: the environment and enhancing its sustainability. The third: the educational system and the development of its vision, indicators and outputs. The fourth: the localization process and its acceleration, and the fifth: our international economic partnerships and their expansion.” .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The Council of Ministers is the main engine in coordinating efforts, unifying energies, and developing policies and strategies to achieve the vision of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and the aspirations of our people to build the best economic, social and development environment. We are optimistic about the new year, we are optimistic about our work teams, and we are optimistic about a better future for our country, God willing.”

After reviewing the most important achievements of the past year, and the most prominent government action stations, the Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, proceeded with the agenda of the first meeting during the year 2023, during which the state aspires to continue the growth process and support it in a way that guarantees its sustainability and its ability to deal with developments and changes. .

The Council approved the National Desertification Strategy, which includes (33) major short- and long-term initiatives, and a national action agenda until the year 2030, across five axes, with the aim of preserving ecosystems, improving the condition of arid and dry lands, and mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on affected ecosystems. .

protection of the national product

The Council of Ministers has adopted a set of mechanisms to protect and support the national product and support Emirati investments, by forming a specialized team and committees from the concerned authorities, to take the necessary measures and solutions to enhance the presence of the national product at the international level.

Support the space sector

The Council approved the issuance of the Council of Ministers’ decision regarding the regulation regulating permits for space activities and space-related activities, in the framework of strengthening the supportive environment for the space sector in the country, stimulating investment in it, and attracting investors from all over the world.

The Council approved the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the regulation to ensure compensation for damage caused to others during the exercise of space activities, which comes within the framework of the state’s ratification of the Outer Space Treaty (1967) and the Liability Convention (1972).

The Council also approved the issuance of the Council of Ministers’ decision to regulate space resource activities, in line with the objectives of the national space policy. The space sector in the country, and providing the necessary legal guarantees to protect the rights and obligations of the participating parties.

integrated system

The Council of Ministers approved the system for financing current federal education institutions as a basic reference for financing these institutions, instructing the Ministry of Education to take the necessary measures, and to issue guidelines for implementing the system, in coordination with all concerned authorities.

effectiveness of government services

The Cabinet approved the Government Services Observatory, which constitutes an interactive digital platform that displays customer satisfaction in real time with government services and their impressions in a transparent manner about the various available channels, such as websites, smart applications, and service delivery centers. In addition, the platform provides a review of the customer’s impressions of his journey in applying for the service, in terms of the availability of information at the entity, ease of access to services, and the extent of the entity’s interaction with the customer.

The platform includes many characteristics and features that include measuring the results of the impact of more than (1,330) government services, (53) websites and smart applications, and a group of service centers, where you can monitor the level of customer satisfaction with services and channels, and follow up the digital demand for government services. In addition to following up on the status of services on a daily basis, and responding immediately to feedback and customer impressions.

Governmental and regulatory affairs

In its meeting, the Cabinet approved the re-formation of the Emirates Food Security Council headed by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, with membership of a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Economy, and the Authority. The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, the National Authority for Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management, and the Emirates Foundation for Institutional Education, in addition to a representative of the youth category, and a representative of each emirate of the country.

The council also approved the unified financial procedures guide for donations and financial transfers outside the country, which aims to coordinate the process of financial transfers to donors and Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions in the beneficiary countries, and to prevent any cases that conflict with the goals and efforts of the state and its humanitarian and charitable institutions in this field, and work to raise the efficiency of operation. And ensuring the delivery of this aid to those who deserve it, in coordination with the concerned local and international agencies.

The guide contains general controls for the financial management of coordinating offices, general controls for financial procedures, procedural steps for the mechanism for dealing with financial transfers for foreign aid, the mechanism for implementing financial transfers for foreign aid, money transfer procedures, and financial and accounting auditing.

The Council approved the issuance of a decision regarding the establishment and organization of the financial claims system at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. The financial claims system is an electronic mechanism for implementing procedures related to financial claims for health services provided by health facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and encouraging fair and effective competition in the health insurance system. And providing the best insurance services, in terms of saving time and effort and accelerating the procedures for obtaining them at appropriate prices and coverages, in addition to protecting the rights of beneficiaries of the services of health insurance providers, and monitoring the efficiency of health care service providers.

The Council of Ministers approved the approval of subscription to the amount of the third general increase of the capital of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, and the approval of the final account of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2021, and the Council also approved the issuance of a federal decree appointing two judges in the federal courts, And a public defender in the Federal Public Prosecution.

Women, peace and security

The Cabinet was briefed on the results of participation in the Global Forum “Women, Peace and Security”, where the efforts of the UAE in general, and the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates) in field of women’s empowerment.

International agreements

The Cabinet approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the air transport agreement signed between the Government of the State and the Government of the Independent Samoa, regarding air services between and beyond their territories, as well as the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the air transport agreement signed between the Government of the State and the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire regarding air services between their territories and beyond, and the ratification of the agreements would enhance the air transport rights granted to our national carriers.

The Council approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the State and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, and the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the State and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, and the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the Convention. Legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters between the state and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022, in addition to issuing a federal decree ratifying the extradition agreement between the state and the Republic of Serbia signed on September 11, 2022.

The Council of Ministers also approved the issuance of a federal decree ratifying the agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the government of the state and the government of the Italian Republic, signed on March 8, 2022.

