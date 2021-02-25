Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that the UAE ranked 17th in the world in the Soft Power Index, and the first regionally in terms of impact.

The UAE also ranked among the top 15 countries in the world in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came in the report of the Soft Power Index, which was launched at the Global Soft Power Summit in 2021, and according to a poll of 77,000 people in 105 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, on his Twitter account, “According to the global index of soft power, the UAE ranked ninth in the world in the world’s media interest in its affairs, advanced 8 ranks from the previous year. The international audience ranked it among the top ten in the world in terms of economic stability, security and safety, and its global diplomatic influence.

His Highness wrote, “We want to send a message to everyone that the UAE continues to build bridges with all peoples … and continues to weave positive economic and developmental relations with everyone … and continues to embrace world cultures … because we are not a country in the world .. but the world is a state.” .