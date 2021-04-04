His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at his Highness’s palace in Zabeel yesterday evening, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

His Highness, at the beginning of the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the guest to his second country, who wished Iraq and its brotherly people all the best, stability, peace and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Al-Kazimi, engaged in discussions about the overall regional situation, especially the economic and security, and the emphasis on overcoming the stage of the Corona epidemic with more precautionary measures, and awareness of ways to prevent this emerging virus.

His Highness and the guest talk touched on the importance of expanding the horizons of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, especially in terms of trade exchange, investment partnership, and the exchange of technical expertise in the field of infrastructure, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed the UAE’s readiness to extend a helping hand. Logistics for sisterly Iraq in the port sector, in order to develop Iraqi ports and rehabilitate them with the qualification that helps them to provide the best logistical services to their users. His Highness praised the civilization of Iraq, its glorious history, and its cultural legacy in literature, poetry, science, medicine, and other glories written by the people of Mesopotamia.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Iraq expressed his government’s desire to benefit from the UAE’s experience in using artificial intelligence in management, economy, investment, trade and infrastructure, considering Dubai’s unique experience and model in these areas as an example for all countries in the region.

Al-Kazemi also extended his thanks and gratitude for the support and assistance provided by the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to the Iraqi people, in order to rebuild what was destroyed by the war, especially in the rehabilitation of mosques, historical monuments, churches and all historical buildings, which bear witness to the civilization of Iraq and its people, in the past and modern.





