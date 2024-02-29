His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that the UAE has reached tenth place globally in an index of global soft power.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Global appreciation for the UAE is strengthening every day…and the UAE’s arrival at tenth place globally in a global soft power index that includes 193 countries, and through a survey of the opinions of 170,000 specialists, confirms this appreciation.” The country is also first regionally in the global soft power index, first regionally in international appreciation of leaders, and eighth globally in influence in international diplomatic circles, according to the report. And third globally in generosity and giving, and third globally in opportunities for future growth.”

His Highness added: “Thousands of work teams in all fields continue day and night to achieve all of this… Our appreciation is for everyone… and the world, God willing, will continue to appreciate the UAE and its exceptional journey.”