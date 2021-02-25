His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE ranked 17th in the world in the soft power index, and first in the region in the strength of influence, according to the report of the soft power index that was launched at the Global Summit of Soft Power 2021.

His Highness said, in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “According to the report of the Soft Power Index that was launched at the Global Soft Power Summit 2021 … and according to a poll of 77,000 people in 105 countries, the UAE ranked 17th in the world in the index. Soft power and the first regionally to influence … and among the 15 best countries in the world in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness added, “According to the global index of soft power, the UAE ranked ninth in the world in terms of the world’s media interest in its affairs, 8 ranks higher than the previous year … and the international public ranked it among the top ten globally in terms of economic stability, security and safety, and its global diplomatic influence …”

His Highness affirmed that the UAE is not a country in the world, but the world in a state, saying: “We want to send a message to everyone that the UAE continues to build bridges with all peoples … and continues to weave positive economic and developmental relations with everyone … and continues to embrace world cultures. Because we are not a country in the world … the world is a state. “





