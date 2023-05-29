Abu Dhabi (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, approved a new package of housing approvals for the citizens of the country, with a financial value of 1.6 billion dirhams, and including 2,000 citizens, within the framework of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, within the framework of Continuing the policies of support and empowerment pursued by the UAE to provide a decent life and adequate housing for all citizens, in a way that meets their needs, enhances their stability and prosperity, and contributes directly to improving their quality of life.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership and directives of its President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, is moving forward in its path to empower its citizens, provide the necessities for a decent life for all its children, and consolidate their family stability. their social and economic prosperity.

His Highness said: “Today we approved approvals for new housing loans for 2,000 citizens, at a value of 1.6 billion dirhams, within the Zayed Housing Program … The program that bears the name of the founder, may God rest his soul, continues to achieve the purpose for which he established it … Today we remember Zayed’s saying.” May God have mercy on him,” that money perishes and life perishes, but work for the sake of the nation remains and is immortal… May God have mercy on Zayed and protect the Emirates and its people.”

The adoption of the new package of approvals for housing loans for citizens comes to translate the vision and aspirations of the UAE leadership in securing all means of support for citizens, continuing work and consolidating integrated national efforts that would enhance stability in society and provide a life that suits the people of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the stability system. and societal well-being.

Last March, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the first batch of loan beneficiaries within the housing policy for the year 2023, which included 550 housing decisions that varied between government housing and housing financing from national banks at a value of 435 million and 750 thousand dirhams.

In 2022, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the new policy for federal government housing loans, to provide financing for housing loans through partnership with the private sector and national banks, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the waiting period for applications. Assigning the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program to finance the value of profits arising from loans on behalf of citizens.

The housing finance program, in light of the policy adopted by the Council of Ministers in May 2022, aims to issue 13,000 housing decisions for the next five years “2022-2026” at a cost of 11.5 billion dirhams, to meet the future needs of the country’s citizens, and achieve prosperity and a decent and secure life for them.

Vision

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and under the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, we are moving forward in the housing file, to secure all the needs of citizens, and to reduce the financial burden on those applying for housing loans from the people of the state. The approval of the new approvals today reflects the leadership’s interest in the housing file, as it is a top priority that enhances the stability of citizen families and consolidates the concepts of decent living and prosperity in the UAE society. It is noteworthy that since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the presidency of the Council of Ministers in 2006 until the first quarter of the year 2023, the total value of government housing facilities and assistance that were provided amounted to approximately 39 billion dirhams, exceeding 63 thousand support decisions, which is This reflects the tireless efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy and accelerate their housing stability, as well as support the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and its aspirations towards more leadership and prosperity.