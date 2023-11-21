His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE is keen to contribute a tangible positive role in providing effective solutions that enable the world to address common cross-border challenges with innovative methods, the most important of which is climate change. In order to ensure a sustainable future that guarantees equal opportunities for development for the peoples of the entire world.

This came during a reception by His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, at Zabeel Palace today (Tuesday). Delegations Participation in both the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conference and the World Radiocommunication Conference, which kicked off yesterday in Dubai with wide-ranging global participation.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to engage in conversation with members of the delegations participating in the two international conferences, stressing that the sustainability file is one of the most important files that the UAE pays all attention to and places at the top of its priorities due to its direct impact on the image of the future that it seeks. While the country relies on advanced technical solutions to reduce emissions and reduce the carbon footprint in line with global goals in this field, which is translated by the UAE’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

His Highness praised the objectives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conference and the efforts made by the organization to find mechanisms to ensure a sustainable aviation future with low-carbon fuel, which is consistent with the UAE’s directions in this field as one of the central countries on the map of the global aviation sector, especially in light of The remarkable progress in the trial operation of flights based on sustainable fuel, noting the value of the dialogue hosted by Dubai through the third ICAO conference as an important milestone in developing visions for a sustainable future for the aviation and travel industry in the world.

His Highness also expressed his pride in the constructive relations between the UAE and the International Telecommunication Union, since the early days of the Union’s establishment. His Highness praised the goals of the World Radiocommunication Conference, which was launched in Dubai with the participation of more than 4,500 government officials from 193 countries, and the UAE’s aspirations through its leadership. The Arab Group in dialogues related to the region under the umbrella of the International Federation, to play a positive and influential role in forming international consensuses on the necessary frequencies to support the future, especially at the level of smart cities, the digital economy, and knowledge societies, based on the cooperation approach that the state adopts and is committed to as a basis for a comprehensive global dialogue whose goal is Formulating better visions for the future by employing technology in a way that supports sustainable development goals.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The General Civil Aviation Authority, His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Doreen Bogdan Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and members of the delegations participating in the two conferences.