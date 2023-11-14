Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE’s adoption of a work approach based on innovation and stimulating creativity, and its continuous endeavor to develop its legislative structure and raise the efficiency of its technical and logistical capabilities in a way that serves its partners within Various vital sectors, especially at the economic and investment levels, and its keenness to be a role model in applying the highest levels of transparency, are factors that have combined to strengthen the confidence of the global business community in its suitability for the country to be the preferred partner and destination for its institutions in the region.

This came during a reception by His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, global banking leaders participating in the International Monetary Conference meetings, led by John Duggan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citigroup, Chairman The conference came with the conclusion of the conference, which began on the eleventh of this month in Dubai, and was hosted by Emirates NBD Bank, in the first holding of the conference in the region, as its meetings are held annually in one of the major international cities.

During the reception that took place yesterday at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the banking leaders participating in the conference, including the chairmen of the boards of directors, presidents and CEOs of a group of the largest and most important international banks and financial institutions, stressing that the UAE is sparing no effort in Supporting ideas and visions that would contribute to advancing the global economy and discovering new opportunities that serve sustainable development goals around the world.

Regarding hosting the meetings of the International Monetary Conference in Dubai, His Highness said: “The UAE is keen to build and document strong and effective partnerships with the financial community that keep pace with its ambitions for the future and contribute to stimulating the global economy… a stable investment environment, commitment to the highest levels of transparency, flexible legislative frameworks, and a strong infrastructure, and stimulating… “Innovation is a factor that has strengthened confidence in Dubai and consolidated its position among the most important global financial centers.”

His Highness praised the objectives of the conference and its impact as an annual event that brings together the leaders of the most prominent banks around the world to discuss pressing economic and monetary issues, in a way that serves to enhance the future of the international banking system. His Highness said: “We support all efforts and visions aimed at building an effective global economic system that gives the peoples of the world an equal share of development.” Sustainable, increasing the chances of progress and prosperity.

The meeting touched on the great international appreciation that the UAE enjoys among the most important and leading financial and commercial centers in the world, and the major development goals that Dubai aspires to during the next phase, which are included in the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33”, the most prominent of which is making Dubai among the four most important global financial centers. During the next ten years, and to consolidate its growing position as a global destination for financial institutions, financial technology companies, and global innovation companies.

John Duggan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citigroup International and Chairman of the International Monetary Conference, expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and warm reception the conference members found in Dubai, and for the support the conference received that contributed to the success of its meetings, noting the growing status of Dubai. The UAE in general is in global financial circles, and the great development that the country is witnessing in all fields, especially on the economic, investment and trade levels, and the incentives and facilities provided by Dubai that have made it a pivotal center for financial and banking activities and a major destination for investment in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Bank Group, and a number of senior officials.

It is noteworthy that the “International Monetary Conference” is a private organization founded in 1954. Its membership includes 31 countries and 58 leading multinational banks, and the most prominent financial services institutions in the world. A group of central bank governors from the countries represented in the conference and senior officials in some countries are invited. International financial organizations, such as: the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and others, to attend the annual meetings of the conference.