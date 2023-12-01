His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with a number of kings and presidents of brotherly and friendly countries, and heads of international organizations and bodies participating in the work of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), on the sidelines of the official reception of delegations that took place yesterday, in Expo City Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met separately in Al Wasl Square: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, The Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati. His Highness also met with the Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristina Georgieva, in addition to a number of heads of state and government participating in the most important conference in the world in the field of climate action.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his deep welcome to all the guests of the UAE participating in the global conference hosted by the country until December 12, with the participation of more than 180 heads of state and government from around the world, expressing his hope that this conference will be An introduction to a joint international effort, through which practical results can be produced, effective solutions can be found to address the repercussions of climate change, and agreement on the necessary procedures and measures to be taken, and mechanisms for implementing them, in order to preserve the planet and ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to play an influential role in pushing forward joint action at the regional and international levels, in order to reach clear visions and frameworks of action, through which the desired strategic goals can be achieved in reducing emissions, protecting the environment, and finding solutions that contribute effectively to mitigating the effects of climate change. And adapting to it, in cooperation between governments and the private sector, and with an approach that contributes to accelerating the achievement of the desired results to preserve the planet from the risks that may be caused by the continued rise in global temperatures. The meetings at Al Wasl Square in Expo City Dubai were attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

