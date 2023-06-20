His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE is among the top ten countries in the world in the field of competitiveness, according to the annual report on global competitiveness from the Global Competitiveness Center, which was released today in Switzerland.

And His Highness stated in his official account on “Twitter” that: “Today, in Switzerland, the annual report on global competitiveness was issued by the Global Competitiveness Center, and the UAE came among the top ten countries in the world in the field of competitiveness. It leads the world in the axis of global trade and in several indicators such as city management and infrastructure.” energy, the government’s ability to adapt to changes, the absence of bureaucracy, etc. Its outstanding economic performance puts it fourth in the world.”

And His Highness added: “I congratulate my brother, the President of the State..and I congratulate the thousands of work teams that continue day and night..and I congratulate the people of the UAE 🇦🇪, whose efforts, sincerity, dedication, and rallying around their leadership deserved the best ranks in the world…and the next is better, God willing.”