His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday evening, at the Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai, received the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevsky, where the meeting dealt with promoting means of cooperation between the UAE and North Macedonia Within the various development paths, building a commercial partnership between the two countries, and consolidating a business environment that attracts mutual investments to serve the development and construction efforts in the two countries.

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, stressing that the UAE is always working to open new channels with various friendly countries, in order to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in various fields, and in support of the UAE’s vision to extend Bridges of cooperation and expanding its horizons with various countries of the world.

For his part, Dimitar Kovacevsky expressed, during the meeting, his happiness to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his pride in the relations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the UAE, expressing his hope that the next phase will witness more cooperation in various key sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, and Chairman of the Ceremony of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman.