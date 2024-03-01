Today, Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Dubai International Boat Show, one of the largest and most prestigious marine exhibitions in the Middle East, which is held in Dubai Harbour, where the Dubai Center is responsible for… The World Trade Center is organizing its thirtieth session until March 3 with the participation of a group of the most important producers of luxury boats and yachts in the world.

During a tour of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE today represents “a major hub for global shipping traffic, with its strong logistical capabilities and distinguished strategic location,” pointing out the high status that the country enjoys on the global level as an important hub for both commercial traffic. Or marine tourism.

His Highness praised the distinguished capabilities of the maritime sector in Dubai, saying: “Dubai’s development as a preferred global marine and tourist destination has turned it into a central link linking people, cultures and businesses from around the world,” noting the advanced position that the Dubai International Boat Show has now enjoyed in the field of marine industries and services. At the international level, which was established over three decades, attracting the elite of those involved in this sector, including local and international companies, keen to be present in this most prominent annual forum of its kind in the region.

His Highness said, “Dubai’s connection to the sea represents part of its history, constitutes an aspect of its culture, and is an important element in shaping its future.” His Highness noted that the exhibition is concerned with one of the sectors with which Dubai has been historically linked, as it relied in its economy in an early period of its journey on activities linked to the sea, such as Maritime trade, wooden shipbuilding, pearl fishing, and others.

His Highness added: “Choosing the leaders of the global maritime industry to meet in the UAE and through one of the most important ports in Dubai is a testimony of confidence in our capabilities, and an acknowledgment of the feasibility of our constant approach to striving for excellence, and our commitment to facilitating access to new opportunities that serve to guide the world towards a better tomorrow.”

During the visit, in which he was accompanied by His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the most important… The innovations, pioneering technologies and distinguished products included in the show, which include 50 boats that will be launched regionally and globally from Dubai, out of more than 200 participating boats on display belonging to more than 1,000 brands attracted by the event from 55 countries.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the latest technologies and navigational equipment on board luxury boats and yachts, which are among the most important developments in this sector in the world, and which contribute to achieving a luxurious marine lifestyle, confirming Dubai’s position as the ideal city for living, working, entertaining and visiting.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai International Boat Show has continued its development process since its launch in 1992, and has witnessed remarkable growth and development, both in the number and type of participation, to become one of the most important and prestigious boat and yacht exhibitions in the world. The thirtieth edition of the event, which was launched on February 28 and continues until March 3, displays the productions of major boat builders and the latest developments in marine and navigational equipment in the world, while this year’s event serves as a comprehensive platform for displaying pioneering innovations, and a space to discover more opportunities for cooperation and partnership between leaders. Manufacture of boats, navigational technologies and marine equipment globally.