Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, visited the Dubai International Boat Show, one of the largest and most prestigious marine exhibitions in the Middle East, held at Dubai Harbour, where the Dubai Center is responsible for… The World Trade Center is organizing its 30th session until the third of this March, with the participation of a group of the most important producers of luxury boats and yachts in the world.

During a tour of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE today represents “a major hub for global shipping traffic with its strong logistical capabilities and distinguished strategic location,” pointing out the high position that the country enjoys on the global level as an important hub, whether For commercial or tourist traffic at sea.

His Highness praised the distinguished capabilities of the maritime sector in Dubai, saying: “Dubai’s development as a preferred global marine and tourist destination has turned it into a central link linking people, cultures and businesses from around the world,” noting the advanced position that the Dubai International Boat Show has now enjoyed in the field of industries and services. Marine at the international level, which was established over three decades, attracting an elite group of stakeholders in this sector, including local and international companies, keen to be present in this most prominent annual forum of its kind in the region.

His Highness said: “Dubai’s connection to the sea represents part of its history and constitutes an aspect of its culture, and it is an important element in shaping its future,” noting that His Highness is concerned with the fact that the exhibition is concerned with one of the sectors with which Dubai has been historically linked, as it relied in its economy in an early period of its journey on activities linked to the sea. Such as maritime trade, wooden shipbuilding, pearl fishing, and others.

His Highness added: “Choosing the leaders of the global maritime industry to meet in the UAE, and through one of the most important ports in Dubai, is a testimony of confidence in our capabilities, and an acknowledgment of the feasibility of our constant approach to striving for excellence, and our commitment to facilitating access to new opportunities that serve to guide the world towards a better tomorrow.”

During the visit, in which he was accompanied by the Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, Helal Saeed Al Marri, and the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the most important innovations and pioneering technologies. The distinguished products included in the exhibition, which include 50 boats that will be launched regionally and globally from Dubai, are among more than 200 participating boats on display belonging to more than 1,000 brands that the event attracted from 55 countries.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the latest technologies and navigational equipment on board luxury boats and yachts, which are among the most important developments in this sector in the world, and which contribute to achieving a luxurious marine lifestyle, confirming Dubai’s position as the ideal city for living, working, entertaining and visiting.