Under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government begins in its new session for the year 2023, in Abu Dhabi, which will be held over the course of two days, November 7 and 8, in the presence of more than 500 state leaders, Rulers, their crown princes, and officials in the federal and local governments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the annual meetings of the UAE government represent a prominent national event organized by the UAE government and bring together all federal and local authorities and executive councils to discuss development issues related to the government, in addition to drawing a clear map for unified government work in the country leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.

His Highness said, “The UAE has succeeded in building the most efficient development and governmental model in the world, and our mission is to continue to maintain it and search for new successes to enhance our country’s competitiveness for the next decade.”

His Highness stressed, “The annual meetings of the UAE government are an annual station for renewing ambitions in which all our national teams and federal and local government institutions meet to discuss national ideas and projects. We have national priorities and projects that we will review to provide a better future for our citizens.”

His Highness added, “Our priorities in the annual meetings are based on the 50 principles of our country, and all discussions will focus on strengthening our economy and competitiveness, consolidating our unity, identity and national culture, and completing our development path.”

The current session of the annual meetings of the UAE government, which will be held on November 7 and 8, 2023, includes discussing the directions of the UAE government and reviewing the most prominent and important outcomes of the initiatives and programs that have been launched, in addition to reviewing the final preparations to host the COP28 Conference of the Parties between November 30 and December 12, 2023.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, confirmed that the global model presented by the UAE in government and development work comes within the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President. The UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

His Excellency said: “The UAE was able, during a record period, to present to the world a pioneering model in governmental integration between federal and local agencies and institutions and the private sector, providing pioneering and proactive services to the UAE community, achieving record and global results among the most prominent government files, establishing the best work environment, and looking forward to a vision and development projects.” More advanced in the next stage.”

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi pointed to the pivotal role that annual meetings play in designing future plans and visions for development projects that the UAE intends to implement within its goals for the next fifty years. He said: “The annual meetings of the UAE government are considered the largest national meeting of its kind that brings together various government agencies at both levels.” Federal and local, and witnesses the participation of more than 500 national figures to review the efforts, national programs and plans that have been implemented, as well as working to develop new plans and strategies that reflect the state’s vision and ambitions in its development path towards the centenary.”

Regarding the importance of the annual national event through which the most important economic, social and development initiatives are launched at the state level, His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi explained that the UAE was able to quickly enhance its economic momentum in light of the crises facing the world from 2020 until today, as it succeeded through its vision, leadership and directions. The government is clear in consolidating its global position as an ideal destination for investment and business, while its economy has emerged over the past years as one of the most growing economies in the region, based on competitiveness, flexibility, diversification, innovation and knowledge.

His Excellency also explained that the new session of the annual meetings of the UAE government will be a unified platform to evaluate national and development projects, discuss ideas, and launch local and federal initiatives and programs that include the various strategic sectors that the UAE government focuses on in its work agenda.

His Excellency said, “The meetings this year will focus on a set of main axes and topics within a joint and unified work system, centered around the economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, housing, national identity, Emiratisation, health, and food security, in addition to reviewing the UAE’s readiness to host the global event, the Conference of the Parties.” COP28, and other strategic files that reflect the UAE’s economic and social trends in the coming years.”

– Government agenda.

The annual meetings, in their current session, review the most prominent and important developments of the legislative and judicial sector in the Emirates, the state’s achievements in the carbon neutrality file, the comprehensive partnership agreement program and its impact on the future of the Emirates economy, in addition to presenting the government’s plans in the investment file, digital transformation, climate and food security, health, housing, and others. This supports the country’s journey in establishing flexibility and adaptation to global changes and developments, and aims to enhance its global position on the economic, investment and humanitarian levels, as a preferred destination for living, establishing businesses, investing and learning.

It is worth noting that the annual meetings of the UAE government were launched in 2017 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” They are held over two consecutive days, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers of the UAE government, And all local governments, represented by their executive councils and various federal and local authorities, to discuss current development challenges and develop visions and development projects for the future of the country, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, as it is the largest national meeting of its kind and the unifying national platform for unifying government work at the federal and local levels.