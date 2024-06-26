His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the success story that the UAE continues to write its chapters with remarkable achievements in various sectors is the product of a unique and comprehensive development system that is based, at its core, on a real and effective partnership and consensus. A complete partnership between the government and private sectors, and harmony between their efforts, as the state established a unique model for this partnership based on taking into account common interests and ensuring that the partner has full opportunities for success, development and growth.

This came during a meeting with His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, at the Union House in Dubai, a gathering of Notables of the country, heads and directors of departments, bodies and institutions, and a number of investors and businessmen, within the framework of the weekly council of His Highness.

During the meeting, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE has established solid foundations for an inspiring development process with a model partnership between the public and private sectors. His Highness stressed that the country is setting an example in ensuring the best possible conditions for the prosperity of the business community, with an approach of openness to ideas and keenness to listen consciously to partners, whether businessmen within the country or investors from around the world, to adopt the best of them, in a way that serves development efforts that seek to achieve benefit for all.

His Highness added: In Dubai, we have established a supportive business environment based on openness, flexibility and transparency, protected by clear frameworks of laws, legislation and regulatory rules that are subject to continuous evaluation and review, so we have made the world a preferred destination for its investments. Working to ensure the best conditions and capabilities that support the growth of our partners’ businesses continues with the efforts of dedicated national cadres who have proven their worth and deserving of being at the forefront of development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted the role of the business community in achieving the broad development goals that have been approved for the next phase, saying: Our journey is progressing at a rapid pace in various areas of development, and our goals for the future are great, and the business community is a major partner in achieving them.

During the meeting, His Highness pointed out the responsibility of the local business community and its role in strengthening the entrepreneurship sector and contributing to its development and expanding its base by encouraging more young people to engage in private business in various forms, and launching new projects while taking into account the element of innovation in the idea as a condition for success, especially since there are many growing sectors that provide many opportunities, including tourism, trade and technology.

His Highness said: Concerted efforts are necessary to prepare new ranks of entrepreneurs, and creative thinking opens the way for emerging projects to reach the global level, and we spare no effort in motivating young people and paving the way for their projects to grow and flourish.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the meeting attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, discussed His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media, spoke with the audience to listen to ideas, visions and proposals that would contribute to advancing development and modernization efforts within various sectors, which are not limited only to the economic ones, but also extend to the rest. Sectors within the framework of the comprehensive vision for development, and in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and keeping pace with the rapid global development in various fields.

The meeting also touched on a number of topics related to the overall sustainable development process in Dubai, the achievements it is witnessing, the impact of cooperation between the government and private sectors in implementing the goals of the strategic plans set for the next decade, and ways to strengthen this partnership, which has long been a model to be emulated, and in a way that serves the interest of the nation and the citizen.