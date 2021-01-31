His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE has developed an exceptional model in making the future of governments, and has set new standards for developing the best government services in the world, and that efforts to develop and evaluate government services will focus on digital channels. His Highness pointed out that the experience of the year 2020 proved the correctness of our vision of launching a government of all digital services since 2013.

This came on the occasion of His Highness’ approval of the results of the Global Star System for the Classification of Services, which included, for the first time, the evaluation of digital channels and government contact centers, and covered about 100 service delivery channels in 28 entities, and the results of which were topped by the Ministry of Interior by obtaining five stars in more than one category.

His Highness said: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for obtaining a five-star rating for its website and smart application. The Ministry of Interior is a unique model in providing services, and its distinguished team deserves praise and praise, and it is an example for our government work team in all fields.”

His Highness added: “During the past year, we announced the results of the five best service centers nationwide, and the worst five centers. We honored the distinguished and our latecomers called for change and improvement and the development of advanced service channels that employ the latest technological means. “For the coming stage, it requires a new level so that our government services will be the best in the world … it precedes the aspirations of customers, enables them and facilitates their lives.

His Highness added: “Our government is flexible … its vision is future .. and its services are proactive … and our performance must reflect our perceptions of the future … technology has imposed itself in light of rapid global changes and has become the most important factor in shaping the features of the future of governments .. Technology must be invested in our favor .. on us. To evaluate the efficiency of our digital channels in providing services and building on opportunities for improvement.

His Highness said: “The UAE government adopts a comprehensive proactive approach aimed at facilitating people’s lives and enabling customers to obtain services easily and quickly in the UAE .. Our vision is based on continuous development and devising effective mechanisms to provide services that will positively reflect on the quality of life of customers .. We want the parties. The government will improve its digital services and accelerate its work to achieve our future goals of reaching the best government in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The evaluation of digital service channels keeps pace with our directions to reduce the number of service centers within two years by 50%, and move to a unified digital platform that facilitates the lives of customers .. We have directed our work team to accelerate the pace of transferring government services to the unified digital platform. “We will evaluate these services with the global star system.”

The Global Star Rating System for services covered all government service channels, which include customer service centers, call centers, and digital channels such as websites and smart applications, and the Ministry of Interior achieved great success in the digital channels category, as the ministry’s website and smart application received a five-star rating.

The website of the Ministry of Interior received a five-star rating, while 17 entities received a four-star rating: the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat Fund, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Ministry of Human Resources. Emiratisation, Zayed University, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Federal Electricity and Water Authority, Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ministry of Economy.

At the level of smart applications, the Ministry of Interior’s smart application received a five-star rating, while six entities received a four-star rating: the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Ministry of Change. Climate and Environment, and the Zakat Fund.

As for the call centers, five entities received a four-star rating, which are the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Zakat Fund, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

New standards

The Global Star Rating System for services, within its new standards, focuses on the integrated customer experience, and assessing the extent of the entity’s success by determining the level of its maturity in facilitating the life of the customer, enabling him to experience smooth, fast and effective services, and the extent of consistency of the customer’s journey in the various service delivery channels. Aspects of development in adding new standards that focus on providing services in a proactive manner, electronic participation of customers, and joint design between the government and society to develop services in order to improve the customer experience, in addition to focusing on the positive work environment that supports and enables the employees of the service centers.

The system focuses on evaluating and analyzing the entity’s management mechanisms, customer data, and utilizing them in improving the customer’s experience, providing services that suit his needs, and contributing to expediting his access to service journey, encouraging entities to use emerging technology to anticipate customers ’needs, improve their experience, provide services in packages, and develop Smart services that suit the requirements of various segments of society.

Integrated dealer experience

The UAE government seeks to make a quantum leap in the customer experience, by developing a unified digital platform that provides all government services in a proactive and without request, and reduces the burden of providing the information with the government, and enables him to complete his transactions through the digital identity and digital signature, and provides It has the ability to pay service fees through flexible payment methods.

The global star rating system for services will be applied to all services that will be included in the platform, to ensure an effective, simple and fast customer experience, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of providing the best government services in the world.





