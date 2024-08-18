His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said, “The UAE has chosen to have an impact.”

His Highness wrote in a post on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “In a moving, unstable, and unstable world… you have two options… either fill the world with noise without an impact… or fill it with influence without noise,” adding that “the UAE has chosen to have an impact.”

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed, “Our humanitarian journey expresses our identity, our nature, and our religion.”

He concluded by saying, “We will continue on the path that Zayed and his brothers have drawn since the founding.”