His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, for the twelfth year in a row, and as part of a survey of Arab youth in 53 cities from 18 Arab countries, most Arab youth They see the UAE as the preferred country for living and working, followed by the United States and then Canada. They also see it as the most successful model that they wish their countries to follow.

His Highness added, “We repeat our permanent message to the Arab youth. The UAE is an Arab country. Its hand is extended to the Arabs, all Arabs. Its land will remain open to achieving the dreams of Arab youth. Our aspirations are for the entire region to rise to become a land for realizing dreams and making civilization.”