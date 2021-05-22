His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “The world economy shrank 4%, international trade declined 20%, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020 .. In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in the retail sector and e-commerce, and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sector … We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities … and management crises destroy gains.





