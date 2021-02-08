His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received in Dubai yesterday noon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in the Kingdom of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, and her accompanying delegation.

His Highness welcomed the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Minister, and His Highness discussed with her a number of economic and political issues, especially in light of the circumstances of “Covid-” 19 ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his confidence and hope in “God” to overcome this ordeal that has been negatively affected by the global economy and the social and cultural communication between people of all stripes and sects.

His Highness stressed the importance of international cooperation and coordination between countries in order to besiege this epidemic, indicating that the UAE is dealing with this pandemic with deliberation and thoughtful plans, and opening the doors of prevention and vaccination to all citizens and residents on its land free of charge and without discrimination, and at the same time extends its hand to help countries in need. With medicines, vaccines and logistical materials, to enable them to confront and blockade the virus.

In addition, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation praised the efforts and measures taken by the UAE government in combating the Corona epidemic and limiting its negative impact on its economy and society, noting that it is proceeding with preparations for the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been postponed until this year, and taking all measures. Necessary to receive participants in this global event, and to protect its guests from the repercussions of this pandemic.

She confirmed Spain’s participation in the Dubai Expo despite the emergency circumstances, believing in the importance of recycling the wheel of the global economy and revitalizing it again, and described this event as a light of hope at the end of a dark tunnel.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai Muhammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani, and Director General of the Department Ceremonies and hospitality in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, was also attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the country, Alvarez Parthi, Dr. Antonio.

Vice President of the State:

The UAE opens the doors of prevention and vaccination to all citizens and residents on its soil, free of charge and without discrimination.

International cooperation and coordination between countries is important in order to curb the Coronavirus epidemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

