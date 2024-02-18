His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues at a steady pace to achieve its national goals in All fields, especially in the economic field.

His Highness added: “Every morning in the UAE brings a new achievement, thank God… as we received today the numbers of our non-oil foreign trade in goods and services, which reached a new level of 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023, for the first time in the country’s economic history, despite the global decline in international trade movement.” According to reports of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We indicated at the beginning of 2023 that it would be a record economic year… and the UAE established new bridges of cooperation through comprehensive partnership agreements in 2023… so our foreign trade with the ten most important trading partners jumped by 26%… and with Turkey for more than 103%… and with Hong Kong-China 47%… and with the United States 20%… and that in just one year.”

His Highness added: “Today the UAE is at the heart of the international trade movement… and its economic obligations with everyone continue… and our motto will remain that we say what we do and do what we say.”

– Overcoming global trade challenges

In detail, the country's non-oil foreign trade continued to buck the declining trend of international trade movement, and recorded a new, unprecedented number in 2023, approaching 2.6 trillion dirhams, with a growth of 12.6% compared to 2022, as well as a growth rate of 34.7% compared to 2021.

The continued growth of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade comes despite indicators of a decline in global trade during 2023, as reports of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) indicated a decline of 5% during the first half of 2023. In addition to the continuation of this decline in the first nine months. From 2023 according to the World Trade Organization, with a decline rate of 8% and 9% in the third quarter of 2023 for exports and imports of goods, respectively.

– Recovery of the state’s trade in services

The services trade surplus, that is, the difference between the country's exports and imports of services, continued to grow, as it recorded a value of 207 billion dirhams in 2023, compared to a surplus of 96.26 billion dirhams in 2021, which means that the UAE continues to strengthen and increase its share of total global services exports with record growth. .

During 2023, the main service sectors in which the country has comparative advantages witnessed a noticeable increase in their contribution to the growth of the UAE’s trade in services, especially the sectors of travel and tourism, information and communications technology, professional services, financial services, education, medical tourism, Islamic financial services, and the creative economy. , and logistics services.

– Continued growth in merchandise exports

The record growth of the country's non-oil foreign trade coincided with a continuous increase in the value of non-oil exports in 2023, exceeding 441 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 16.7% compared to 2022, and 2023 exports will reach more than double the exports of 2018 and are close to achieving double the exports of 2019. It increased by 28% compared to 2021, as well as 66% compared to 2020, and by 84% compared to 2019.

The contribution of non-oil exports of goods to the country’s total foreign trade increased to 17.1%, up from 14.1% in 2019, and 13% in 2018.

The record growth in both total foreign trade and non-oil exports was accompanied by a similar increase in re-exports, which were recorded in 2023 at a value of 690 billion dirhams, a growth of 6.9% compared to 2022, and a growth rate of 27.7% compared to 2021. Thus, re-exports continued. It has been on an upward trend over the past years, with the exception of 2020, which is considered an exceptional year due to its association with the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying closures around the world.

Imports also increased to 1.4 trillion dirhams, a growth of 14.2% compared to 2022. The top 10 imported goods achieved a growth of 20.9% during 2023 compared to 2022, and the rest of the goods grew by 6.3%. The most important imported goods are gold, telephone sets, petroleum oils, cars, and diamonds.

– Growth of UAE trade with the 10 most important trading partners

As for the country's most important trading partners during 2023, the UAE's non-oil trade with Turkey has achieved a growth of 103.7% and its contribution is 5.1% of the country's total foreign trade, making it the most growing among the country's 10 largest trade partners, in conjunction with the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. At the beginning of last September. Hong Kong – China also achieved a growth of 47.9%, ranking eighth among the UAE’s most important trade partners. The United States witnessed a growth of 20.1%, China a growth of 4.2%, and non-oil foreign trade with India, which has had a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE since May 2022, achieved a growth of 3.9% and its share in the country’s trade is more than 7.6% of the total UAE foreign trade. .

At the same time, non-oil exports of goods with the country’s 10 most important trading partners achieved a growth of 26.9%, and Turkey topped the list of recipients of UAE non-oil exports thanks to the strong performance beginning last August and September, and Turkey alone acquired during the last five months of 2023 approximately 60% of UAE exports, coinciding with the start of implementation of the partnership agreement between the two countries, and India came second.

China continued to maintain its top spot on the list of the country's most important trading partners around the world, with India coming in second place, the United States and Saudi Arabia in third and fourth place, while Turkey came in fifth place. In the sixth to tenth positions were Iraq, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Sultanate of Oman, respectively.

Gold, aluminium, oils, cigarettes, jewellery, copper wires and ethylene polymers were at the top of the list of the country's most important commodity exports.

Quarterly performance heralds further growth

As for the performance of non-oil foreign trade in goods during the last quarter of 2023, it recorded approximately 710 billion dirhams, achieving a growth of 16.3% on an annual basis and 12.4% on a quarterly basis, noting that this is the first time in the country’s history that non-oil trade has exceeded Oil commodities reached a barrier of 700 billion dirhams within 3 months.

As for the UAE's non-oil exports of goods, they amounted to 132.2 billion dirhams, a growth of 39.3% on an annual basis, compared to 94.9 billion dirhams in the last quarter of the previous year, with a growth rate of 26.9% on a quarterly basis, noting that starting from the first quarter of 2023, non-oil exports exceeded The quarterly volume of goods exceeded 100 billion dirhams, with a continuous increase.