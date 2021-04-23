His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, confirmed today in his speech at the Climate Summit that the UAE made a decision 15 years ago to use clean energy.

His Highness announced the UAE’s participation with a group of global partners in the “Agricultural Climate Innovation” project to overcome the effects of climate change on the global agricultural sector .. And His Highness said, “We believe in the importance of international collective action to preserve the earth’s environment for future generations.”

His Highness added that the issue of climate change represents an ongoing global challenge and that the UAE believes that renewable energy represents the optimal future for humanity.

His Highness added that the UAE – despite being an oil country – has two of the largest solar energy stations in the world and will build a third that will be the largest independent solar energy station in the world … and we invest in more than 70 countries around the world in renewable energy.

Today, I participated with a group of world leaders in the Climate Leaders Summit called by US President Joe Biden .. during which we affirmed the UAE’s position that the climate issue is not a temporary issue .. it is an ongoing global challenge .. and that this challenge can lead humanity to great opportunities to change its future for the better.





