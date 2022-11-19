His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council. Executive Director, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visit of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to his second country, the Emirates, stressing the depth of the brotherly ties between the two countries, and noting the continuous development they are witnessing, which is embodied in the frameworks of partnership and cooperation that cover many vital sectors. To serve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples for the future.

His Highness, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the King of Bahrain exchanged views on ways to develop the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the requirements for advancing cooperation paths forward in various development fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed the strength of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and the common and promising future.

His Highness said on his Twitter page yesterday: “During my meeting today with my brother, His Majesty the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in Dubai.. Our relations are old.. Our brotherhood is firm.. Our future is joint and promising, God willing.. May God protect Bahrain, its king, and its people.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Bahraini Royal Court.