A long time ago, where the grandfather with a bright face sparkling with light, the kind father who was a father to everyone, and the unlikeable “Mother of Dubai”, there are many scenes of loyalty that can be narrated, and long chains of humanities and noble traits extend, about the place of the family in the life of He who continued the march of giving, the maker of happiness, who not only embraced children and grandchildren in an Amer house inhabited by warmth, blessing, and affection, but rather expanded the umbrella of love to the fullest extent to include everyone, so that everyone who came to this land.. the land of Dubai, feels that he is part of an authentic family to which he belongs, As if he was one of her children, thanks to the “great father”, who spread an umbrella of love, noble meanings, and family warmth welcoming everyone. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The “symbol of loyalty” was keen early on to return the favor to its people, perpetuating the stories of those who deserve it, the origins of the noble tree – a grandfather, a father and a mother – who were signs on the way, planters of goodness that bore countless fruits .. as His Highness painted human paintings and vivid pictures for each of the forgiven They: Sheikh Saeed, Sheikh Rashid, and Sheikha Latifa. He stopped with them for a long time, to shed light on the diaries of the good people, and those who ruled people with love and humility, and captured their hearts with kindness, mercy, and containment of every individual, equal in that near and far.. so that he himself would continue the beautiful human story with all spontaneity, And let the other talk about it, and not him, as he appears and the radiance fills his face among the young of the family, caressing the girls and embracing the boys.

Back in time

With the good family, and its atmosphere surrounded by tenderness, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum went back in time, and recounted his memories with them, to highlight how they lived, and immortalize their features and family attitudes, to make a record for them with his words, and document them with bright pages, from grandfather Sheikh Saeed, He describes him as the kindest man he has ever known. He says: «Among the memories that I will never forget during my childhood are my memories of the death of the kindest man I knew in my life, my grandfather Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum, may God have mercy on him. No one could have imagined Dubai without Sheikh Saeed, who spent 46 years ruling the emirate, and it was he who began the journey of modernizing Dubai that has not ended to this day. My grandfather passed away on September 10, 1958. I still remember that day, and his soul passed away shortly after the Fajr prayer. My father spent the last days beside my grandfather, during which he ate only a little, because he was very sad for him. I was clinging to my mother’s dress, and she was overcome by a tear that refused to flee from it. The sound of women wailing was overpowering.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the grandfather, remembers in a position of pride, as his highness used to launch a major project (the probe of hope), to tell about the beginnings that led the Emirates to its great dreams, and to give credit to the grandfathers and fathers, and to return to this moment in which the Emirates embraced Some of her aspirations in the sky to rehab the first family home: «The house of my grandfather Sheikh Saeed in Shindagha, the mud walls interspersed with coral stones to allow the air breezes to pass through, the rooms with low ceilings, the yard in which I used to play in front of the house, the room of my father and mother, and the rooms of my brothers and sisters My grandfather.. Yes, I remembered my grandfather, Sheikh Saeed, with his white beard and his face shining with light. I remembered my grandfather, his kindness and his great faith. It occurred to me that my grandfather worked for this moment as well. Join us in making it. He expanded the horizons of trade in Dubai, opened the doors to everyone, introduced electricity, and the population tripled during his reign. However, his greatest achievement was his biography and his relationship with his people. He loved them and they loved him. They tell about him that he used to get up before the Fajr prayer, go to a far well, fill a large bucket with water, and bring it to the mosque, so that the worshipers would perform ablution for the Fajr prayer. What kind of person were you, my grandfather! What strength, what kindness and mercy! My grandfather did not rule with fear, but with love and mercy. Maybe that’s why I remembered him that day. Mercy and love are not forgotten by man, and days do not erase them,” as His Highness narrated in “My Story.”

The first teacher

While His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum calls his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the title of the first teacher: “Rashid bin Saeed, my first teacher … from the first moments that I do not forget with him when he used to accompany me with him on his horses. I was about three years old, and he rode me with him on his horses on his morning rides. My father, horses and Dubai are my first memories of my childhood. My father, horses and Dubai are my memories that will remain with me until the end. And he narrates everything that his father taught him, and it is a lot: “Rashid’s lessons are endless, he was a school, he was a teacher, he was a ruler and he was a father to all. His day begins with the Fajr prayer, and from him I learned this lesson, and my waking up to this day begins with the Fajr prayer.”

He adds, “My two older brothers, Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan, trusted me blindly when walking between the sand dunes, because they knew what I learned from my father.”

From this overflowing spring, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum imbibed the family’s value, love and respect, and worked on its cohesion, to become a role model, a lofty model that gives happiness to those near and far, and is keen on the safety of everyone who is a guest on the land of Dubai, so that whoever visits it will return with an unforgettable souvenir. .

• January 4, the anniversary of Mohammed bin Rashid assuming the reins of power in Dubai

• “No one could have imagined Dubai without Sheikh Saeed…he was the one who started the journey of modernizing Dubai that has not ended until today.”

• “Rashed’s lessons are endless, he was a school, he was a teacher, he was a ruler and he was a father to all.”

Shepherd of dreams among the descendants of the “challenge”

It may be one of the happiest days of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when his grandchildren meet among his large extended family, on an expected occasion every year, during the celebration of the generation on which he relies, and much is expected of him.. his grandchildren. Those who belong to the “Arab Reading Challenge”, and the heroes of the qualitative project, which His Highness launched to instill a love of words and reading in the hearts of the people of tomorrow, in order to restore our Arab world to its leadership, so that in every meeting scenes emerge that show the fatherhood of the owner of the big heart as he meets his grandchildren, wiping their tears when he announces The coronation, encourages them, celebrates them, and watches the success that appears from their eyes looking forward to a promising future that they also see in the one who cares for their dreams at this moment, and pushes them as if they were his children to achieve them during the largest demonstration of its kind, which crossed the barrier of 22 million students, not only from Arab countries, but From around the world, and everyone who loves the language of “Dad” and the light of its words, and wishes the Arab tongue and their conditions a different matter.