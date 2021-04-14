Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mohammed bin Rashid: The success of Expo 2020 Dubai after the Covid pandemic is a success for the world

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “May God protect him,” today, Wednesday, that “the success of the Expo after the Covid pandemic is a success for the world and optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural movement.”
In his Twitter account, His Highness added, “We directed all federal ministries to play leadership roles during the Expo to broaden the horizons of international cooperation and contribute to drawing the next global agenda on various issues.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

.
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #success #Expo #Dubai #Covid #pandemic #success #world

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Markus Söder visits Maischberger in the evening - does the K question split the Union?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.