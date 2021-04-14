Mohammed bin Rashid: The success of Expo 2020 Dubai after the Covid pandemic is a success for the world

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “May God protect him,” today, Wednesday, that “the success of the Expo after the Covid pandemic is a success for the world and optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural movement.”

In his Twitter account, His Highness added, “We directed all federal ministries to play leadership roles during the Expo to broaden the horizons of international cooperation and contribute to drawing the next global agenda on various issues.”