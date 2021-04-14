His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, chaired today a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace, which reviewed the country’s preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness said in tweets on “Twitter”: Today I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al-Watan Palace … We reviewed, at its beginning, our preparations for the largest event that our country will host in 2021 … ten years of construction … 230,000 workers … 190 participating countries … and 170 days for its launch. … we are ready to host the world at Expo Dubai 2020.

His Highness added: “The success of the Expo after the Covid pandemic is a success for the world and optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural movement … We instructed all federal ministries to play leadership roles during the Expo to expand the horizons of international cooperation and contribute to drawing the next global agenda on various issues.”

In another tweet, His Highness added: “We also adopted today the national strategy for attracting and retaining talent, through which we seek to place the UAE among the top three in the world in acquiring minds and providing the best international cadres to support the development process.”

His Highness affirmed: “We have also adopted a new policy to develop Emirati exports and increase the proportion of national goods in them to reach 50% of our exports, by opening channels and concluding agreements with a group of strategic markets around the world.”

His Highness explained: “We have approved a set of amendments in tax procedures to make it easier for dealers and to reduce the burden on the business sector … in addition to legislative amendments in the insolvency law for natural persons to take into account the impact of current circumstances on insolvent people … and the UAE government will remain flexible … and fast … and keep up with all circumstances. “.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

