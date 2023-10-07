His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and government teams will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. His Highness congratulated the people of the UAE on the success of the 2023 Federal National Council elections process, and the success of Parliamentary process in the country.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X” yesterday: “We congratulate the people of the Emirates on the success of their parliamentary career… and we congratulate the winners of the Federal National Council elections… and we always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people.” The Union… May God grant everyone success to serve the country and the people.