His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that “the UAE has adopted a work approach based on innovation and stimulating creativity, and its continuous endeavor to develop its legislative structure and raise the efficiency of its technical and logistical capabilities in a way that serves its partners within Various vital sectors, especially at the economic and investment levels, and its keenness to be a role model in applying the highest levels of transparency, are factors that have combined to strengthen the confidence of the global business community in its worthiness to be the preferred partner and destination for its institutions in the region.

This came during a reception by His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, the global banking leaders participating in the meetings of the International Monetary Conference, led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citigroup, Chairman of the Conference, John Duggan, This comes with the conclusion of the conference, which began on the 11th of this month in Dubai, and was hosted by Emirates NBD Bank, in the first holding of the conference in the region, as its meetings are held annually in one of the major international cities.

During the reception that took place yesterday, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the banking leaders participating in the conference, including the chairmen of the boards of directors, presidents, and CEOs of a group of the largest and most important international banks and financial institutions, stressing that “the UAE does not spare “An effort to support ideas and visions that will contribute to advancing the global economy and discovering new opportunities that serve sustainable development goals around the world.”

Regarding hosting the International Monetary Conference meetings in Dubai, His Highness said: “The UAE is keen to build and document strong and effective partnerships with the financial community that keep pace with its ambitions for the future and contribute to stimulating the global economy. The stable investment environment, commitment to the highest levels of transparency, flexible legislative frameworks, strong infrastructure, and stimulating innovation are factors that have strengthened confidence in Dubai and consolidated its position among the most important global financial centers.”

His Highness praised the objectives of the conference and its impact as an annual event that brings together the leaders of the most prominent banks around the world, to discuss pressing economic and monetary issues, in a way that serves to strengthen the future of the international banking system. His Highness said: “We support all efforts and visions aimed at building an effective global economic system that gives the peoples of the world an equal share of sustainable development that increases their opportunities for progress and prosperity.”

His Highness added in a tweet on the “X” website yesterday: “While receiving the global banking leaders participating in the International Monetary Conference held in Dubai. The Monetary Conference includes the most important 58 global banking and financial institutions from 31 countries. We welcome them to the Emirates, and support all international efforts to establish a stable global banking system that contributes to moving the global economy forward.”

The meeting touched on the great international appreciation that the UAE enjoys among the most important and leading financial and commercial centers in the world, and the major development goals that Dubai aspires to during the next stage, which were included in the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33”, the most prominent of which is making Dubai among the four most important financial centers. Global over the next ten years, and to consolidate its growing position as a global destination for financial institutions, financial technology companies, and global innovation companies.

John Duggan expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and warm reception that the conference members found in Dubai, and for the support that the conference received that contributed to the success of its meetings, noting the growing position of Dubai and the UAE in general, in global financial circles, and the great development that the country is witnessing. In all fields, especially at the economic, investment and trade levels, the incentives and facilities provided by Dubai have made it a pivotal center for financial and banking activities, and a major destination for investment in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Emirates NBD Bank Group, Hisham Abdullah Al Qasim, and a number of senior officials.

Private organization

The International Monetary Conference is a private organization founded in 1954. Its membership includes 31 countries, 58 leading multinational banks, and the most prominent financial services institutions in the world. A group of central bank governors from the countries represented in the conference, and senior officials in some international financial organizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and others, are invited to attend the annual meetings of the conference.